The annual parent and athlete meeting for all middle school and high school athletes with their coaches will be held on Thursday at 6 p.m. CT at Riggs High School.
This meeting is important for all parents and players that plan to participate in a fall sport during the 2020-21 school year. If you do not have an athlete that is participating this fall, you will not need to attend. Parents and athletes are to double check with the athletic office to ensure that all paperwork and physicals are in place for the season.
