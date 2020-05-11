Like many other high school activities this year, the 2020 TF Riggs trapshooting season came to an end before it even got started.
This year's senior class of 13 student athletes had the team positioned to capture another conference and state title. This is the largest senior class the team has ever had. During their run, the senior class has seen a first, two second and a third place state tournament finishes. The team also won their conference all four years.
At the end of each season, awards are presented to student athletes based on their performance. Also, the special Rob Loe award is given to a senior athlete who best demonstrated Loe's skill and dedication to the sport. The award is given to a graduating senior who had the highest scoring average and never missed a practice or competition during the season. There will not be any performance awards this year, but the coaching staff has decided to present the Rob Loe award to all of the senior athletes who signed up for this year's team. Many of this year's seniors have been with the team when it was first started in 2016 by Rob Loe, Paul Knecht, Dana Edwards and Arnie Gutenkauf.
This year's senior student athletes are Clay Ambach, Adam Ankrum, Zain Baus, Abby Ferris, Cutter Hammersley, River Iverson, Grady Klundt, Nick Loe, Hudson McLaury, Ethan Ogan, Nathan Shoup, Harlan Stotts and Tyler Swenson.
