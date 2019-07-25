The River City Bullfrogs 9U team competed in their first State Class A Youth Baseball Tournament this past weekend in Mitchell.
The Bullfrogs, who are in their second season as a team shook through some nerves and extreme temperatures on Friday. Their first game was against the Yankton Dingers. The Bullfrogs stayed in the game until the end, but a late score by the Dingers gave them a 6-5 victory. Next up for the Bullfrogs was a game against Brandon Valley Red. The Bullfrogs started strong, but they lost a late lead before falling to the Red, 9-6.
The Bullfrogs came back out on Saturday to prove they were contenders. First up for them on Saturday was the Watertown Crazy Cleats. The Bullfrogs took an early lead and defeated the Crazy Cleats 11-0 in the fifth inning. The Bullfrogs next took on the SEBA Black out of Sioux Falls. It proved to be a battle as the game went into extra innings. The Bullfrogs took the lead and held off the Black to win 8-3 to solidify their spot in the semifinals.
The first game for the Bullfrogs on Sunday saw the Bullfrogs match up with Brandon Valley Black. The two teams stayed even until the fifth inning when the Black scored five runs to clinch a 7-2 victory. The third place game was between the Bullfrogs and the Brookings 9U team. The Bullfrogs stayed strong and held on for a tight 4-2 victory to clinch the third place trophy.
