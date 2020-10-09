Freshman cross country runner Jazzlyn Rombough, and the six Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors soccer seniors (Cam Ahartz, RyLee Fischer, Raef Briggs, Nathan Leiferman, Paul Heth and Tyson Johnson) were named the PACA-Avera Athletes of the Week for the week of Sept. 28-Oct. 3. Here are their nominations:
Rombough ran very well at the Sioux Falls Invitational after running the 5000 meter race in 21:23. Her previous best before that time was 22:31. This is over one minute faster than she has ever run. Rombough is running the best she has ever run in her career right now. She is also the team’s second runner. Rombough works very hard in practice to get where she is at this point of the season.
The boys season just wrapped up, but coach Matt DeBoer couldn’t be more proud of the six seniors. Although the season didn’t finish the way the team had hoped, they built the foundation and much more for the program that the soccer coaches want at Riggs moving forward. These six young men took it upon themselves to change the mindset and culture around a program that has struggled for years. The Govs have competed in every game in large part to these athletes. They have incredible work ethic and heart. From the summer through the season, these boys came focused and ready to get better every day. The impact that they have had on the mindsets of the younger athletes can be seen. DeBoer couldn’t be more proud of these men, as any and all success the program sees in the future should be credited in part to them. The Govs soccer team was led by these six seniors. They had their best record, conference finish, and first positive goal differential in the program since 2013.
