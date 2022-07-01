The Pierre Trappers excelled at home, but Northern Iowa bit back as they put a stop to the Trappers’ success and four-game winning streak, with a 7-4 win for the Ragin’ Roosters on Thursday.
The Trappers had some problems getting started last night. The team didn’t score until the fifth inning and then didn’t have another run cross the plate until the ninth inning, bringing in two runs in both innings.
Louis Manning pitched five innings for the Trapper’s last night. Manning allowed eight hits and five runs, striking out three with no walks.
Tynan Shahidi finished out the game, pitching the last three innings. Shahidi allowed three hits and two runs, striking out three with one walk.
Northern Iowa had an array of pitchers in last night’s game, but Jake Thurm led the team from the mound, delivering six innings for the Roosters. Thurm allowed seven hits and two runs, striking out three and walking three.
At the plate, Jacob Griffin and Will Hoch led at-bats. Hoch went 2-for-5 and accounted for an RBI. Griffin went 2-for-4 in the box and scored two.
The Trappers will face Northern Iowa three more times this weekend on the road, the Trappers had no problems with the Roosters at home. They won all three games, two of which the Trappers led by ten points or more.
Wednesday’s game was one of those games the Trappers beat Northern Iowa 15-3 at home, proving that they have been making progress over the last two weeks.
Following Wednesday’s win, General Manager John Hunt said that the team is glad things were on track.
“Coach Jamie had a really good meeting with them when we started this homestand and they are a lot more excited,” Hunt said.
The Trappers initially started a bit later than scheduled on Wednesday due to some weather conditions, but eventually they were cleared to begin shortly after 7:05 p.m.
The Trappers got things going pretty quickly in the bottom of the third inning, scoring three runs against the Roosters and then scoring a whopping seven runs in the bottom of the fourth and another five at the bottom of the sixth.
Some big at-bats contributed to the high-scoring innings. Anthony Barraza once again proved to be a big contributor going 2-for-2, hitting an RBI during Wednesday’s game.
Wednesday’s lead batter was Garrett Arnold the catcher went 3-for-4, accounting for two RBIs.
Hunt said that the team’s batting is really starting to fall into place.
“The hitting that I talked about a week or two ago that I thought would come around is finally coming around. And it’s made a huge difference,” Hunt said.
In the field, the Trappers did not have a single error in the game. First baseman Barraza had the most opportunities with seven chances.
Logan McKeever earned the win for the Trappers, pitching a little over six innings and allowing only three runs on seven hits and striking out four.
Wednesday also marked McKeever’s last game as a Trapper for the season before returning home due to family reasons. McKeever put on a show for his last game, and Hunt said it’s been tough to see him go.
“Of course it was sad to see him go, he’s a great kid. He had some things to take care of, which to me family is more important than summer league baseball,” Hunt said. “And he pitched a great game (on Wednesday). He went in there with the attitude that he wanted to put on a good show for the Pierre fans and he did.”
