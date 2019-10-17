Senior Jasmine Rounds was named this week’s Pierre Fine Arts-First National Bank Performer of the Week. Here is her nomination:
Rounds is this year’s Drum Major for the Emerald Regiment. Although marching season is over, her responsibilities will continue on for the rest of the world. Rounds started out the season quiet and unsure of her own abilities. She practiced constantly, was present from the beginning to every practice, and prioritized marching band during the season despite the fact she is a member of other activities that are important and time-consuming. Students were very willing to follow Rounds’ direction because of her good nature, willingness to learn, and enthusiasm. With a smaller group, due to this being the first volunteer-based marching band that Pierre has had, motivating the members and keeping them engaged through the season was paramount. Under her leadership, the Emerald Regiment managed to improve all of our scores from the previous year. Students were committed and willing to work hard to improve even the smallest detail, and continued to push until the end (including in freezing morning temperatures!). If a student was falling behind or having difficulty, Rounds was quickly there to help them catch up. Although all of the students and student leaders were crucial in this season’s marching success, Rounds deserves special recognition for her position of leadership. Without her dedication to her role, the season may have been very different.
