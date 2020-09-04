The Sully Buttes Chargers took on the Miller Rustlers in a battle of Central South Dakota volleyball teams at the armory in Miller on Thursday night.

The Rustlers came away with a 3-0 victory over the Chargers. Set scores were 25-17, 25-13 and 25-12. Individual statistics from Thursday’s match were not provided to the Capital Journal.

The Rustlers (1-1) will next see action against the tough Warner Monarchs (3-0) in Warner on Tuesday. The Chargers (1-2) will face the undefeated Ipswich Tigers (4-0) in Ipswich, also on Tuesday. Matches in Ipswich and in Warner are both scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. CT.

