Senior forward Nathan Cook, seen here shooting a free throw against the Highmore-Harrold on Jan. 5, led the Buffs with 24 points against the Custer Wildcats on Jan. 23.

The Stanley County Buffaloes boys basketball team played their first game in nine days due to COVID-19 concerns on Saturday when they faced the Custer Wildcats at the Custer Armory. The Wildcats defeated the Buffs 57-48.

The Wildcats jumped out to a 14-9 lead after the first quarter. They extended their lead to 27-13 at halftime, and 44-26 after three quarters. The Buffs finally caught fire in the fourth quarter when they outscored the Wildcats 22-13, but it was too little too late.

Senior forward Nathan Cook led the Buffs with 24 points. Junior guard Lathan Prince had nine points, while junior forward Cormac Duffy had six points.

The Wildcats were led by senior guard Dustyn Fish, who had 18 points. Junior forward Gage Tennyson had 12 points and eight rebounds. Senior forward Kaleb Wragge and senior guard Gunner Prior each had seven points.

The Wildcats (6-5) will next see action against the Rapid City Christian Comets (7-2) on Tuesday in Custer. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. MT. The Buffs (4-4) will play the Sully Buttes Chargers (5-6) in Onida on Tuesday. Games are scheduled to tip-off at 6:30 p.m. CT.

