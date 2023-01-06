Junior guard Ryann Barry set a new mark during Pierre’s 59-41 win over Sioux Falls Lincoln on Thursday at T.F. Riggs High School.
She scored a career-high 30 points on 11-of-18 (61 percent) shooting, including 6-of-11 (54.5 percent) from three-point range.
Barry explained how she kept finding the bottom of the net against the Patriots.
“Honestly, it was (assistant coach Charis Blanchette). She told me from the start that I need to shoot the ball and it gave me some confidence to kick it off,” she said. “And then everybody just being excited for each other the whole game just gave me more confidence and the energy to keep shooting.”
Barry’s previous career high was 16 points against Mitchell last season on Jan. 14. She described what it was like setting a new personal best.
The junior also tied senior forward Maya Shorter for a team-high two steals.
“It felt awesome, and I'm just glad I had my team along with me the whole way, getting excited for me,” Barry said. “I went into the locker room, and everybody was just so excited for me. It's the best feeling ever.”
After that kind of performance, senior forward Ayvrie Kaiser said they had to celebrate it.
“Of course you got to hype her up,” she added. “Her confidence was through the roof (Thursday). That's one thing I really noticed out there. I told her, ‘When you got that ball, I wanted you to shoot it because I knew you were hot.’”
Before tip-off, head coach Kirk Beebout saw a sign that Barry might be in for a big night.
Barry knocks down another 3pt for the Govs.23-14 Pierre | 4:22 2Q #sdpreps #CJsports pic.twitter.com/pn5JTkknX4— Pierre CJ Sports (@PierreCJsports) January 6, 2023
“She had the look in her eyes (Thursday) that she's ready to go and (was) locked in and focused from the get-go,” he said. “She's a gamer, she's a competitor, (and) she loves to compete. She was feeling it tonight and made a ton of key shots for us at big times in the game.”
Pierre finished shooting 21-of-50 (42 percent) overall, 8-of-23 (34.8 percent) from behind the arc and 9-of-12 (75 percent) at the free-throw line.
Two more Governors scored in double figures — senior guard Remington Price with 11 and junior forward Reese Terwilliger 10.
Even though Barry led the way for Pierre, she enjoys knowing the Govs don't have to rely on her scoring 30-plus every game.
“It's just such a good feeling knowing that it can be anybody's night. So when we all can score that many, we're going to be unstoppable,” Barry said.
Pierre also showcased great ball movement throughout Thursday’s win, which led to the Govs dishing 17 assists. Kaiser led Pierre with seven.
“I think we're a good team with being unselfish,” she said. “That's one of the things I know most about us is we have trust in our teammates to be able to finish — we all can shoot, we all can score.”
So far, teams have averaged 40 points per game against the Govs, and Thursday marked the sixth consecutive contest where Pierre didn’t allow its opponent to reach the 50-point mark.
Beebout explained how his team did so again versus the Patriots.
“We went over a lot of their stuff, and I think (the girls) locked in on the scouting report and kind of knew what we wanted to take away and did a good job of executing that,” he said.
Beebout also walked away pleased with his team’s efforts on the glass. Pierre grabbed 32 rebounds, including 11 on the offensive end.
Terwilliger led the Govs with 12.
“I thought we did a good job on the boards, which was a big key for us going in. We knew we had to hold them to one shot,” Beebout said.
Despite SF Lincoln (2-4) entering Thursday with a losing record, Kaiser noted that Pierre’s 18-point win wasn’t a given.
“The last few years, we've lost to them by one, three (points), so pretty close losses. It was nice to get out here and (defeat) these girls,” she said. “No Sioux Falls school is easy to beat.”
The Govs’ winning streak now sits at six games. And while they couldn’t be happier with how their season has started, Beebout’s team isn’t satisfied.
“Our confidence is definitely there. We're definitely confident in what we can do,” Kaiser said. “But we're striving to get more and get a better record and just see how far we can really go.”
Up next, Pierre (6-0) will hit the road to face Sioux Falls Washington (2-0) on Saturday at 7 p.m.
Kaiser explained how the Govs can keep this streak going.
“Stick with it, stay confident. And stick with our goals and really strive for what we want,” she said.
