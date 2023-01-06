Ryann Barry

Pierre's Ryann Barry scored a career-high 30 points against Sioux Falls Lincoln on Thursday at T.F. Riggs High School and made six three-pointers. The Govs beat the Patriots, 59-41.

 Todd Thompson

Junior guard Ryann Barry set a new mark during Pierre’s 59-41 win over Sioux Falls Lincoln on Thursday at T.F. Riggs High School.

She scored a career-high 30 points on 11-of-18 (61 percent) shooting, including 6-of-11 (54.5 percent) from three-point range.

Ayvrie Kaiser

Pierre's Ayvrie Kaiser tallied seven points versus the Patriots on Thursday.
Reese Terwilliger

Pierre's Reese Terwilliger finished with 10 points and 12 rebounds against Sioux Falls Lincoln on Thursday.
Remington Price

Pierre's Remington Price shoots the ball during Thursday's game against Sioux Falls Lincoln. She ended with 11 points.
Lennix DuPris

Pierre's Lennix DuPris guards a Patriots player during Thursday's game.

Was the information in this article useful?


Austin Nicholson | 605-224-7301 ext. 134

Tags

Assistant Sports Editor

Austin Nicholson graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor's degree in sports journalism from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. He moved to Pierre in 2022 and is from Maryville, Tennessee.

Load comments