Rylan Derry

Pierre's Rylan Derry scored a career-high four goals against Brookings on Thursday. The Govs defeated the Bobcats, 6-2.

 Brandon Campea

Senior Rylan Derry has been the go-to scorer for Pierre all season, and he came through, yet again, against Brookings on Thursday.

Derry scored four goals, as the Govs dominated Brookings 6-2.

Cesar Ramirez

Pierre's Cesar Ramirez attempts to score a goal against Brookings on Thursday at the PILC Soccer Complex.
Landon Bertram

Pierre's Landon Bertram with the ball against Brookings on Thursday.
Caden Thompson

Caden Thompson kicks the ball for the Govs against Brookings on Thursday.

