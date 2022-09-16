Senior Rylan Derry has been the go-to scorer for Pierre all season, and he came through, yet again, against Brookings on Thursday.
Derry scored four goals, as the Govs dominated Brookings 6-2.
That’s the most goals he’s ever scored in a single game of his high school career.
“It's obviously an achievement,” Derry said. “I love to score four goals, but even more, as a team, we played very well. So it's not just me.”
Seniors Devon Flottmeyer and Nathan Ehrisman also pitched in with one goal each. Ehrisman got his score on a nice header.
As a whole, Pierre (7-2-1) played a “full game,” where the Govs started out strong and then continued applying the same pressure in the second half. This is something head coach Miguel Manriquez has been waiting to see all season long.
“It's something we've been working on since the beginning of the season, and the boys know that,” he said. “So we finally found the way we need to play, but there's always things to improve on. So, overall, great performance out of everyone. We had a lot of subs coming in. JV players were able to get some minutes in, too, and they were able to stick to that momentum that we had going on.”
Pierre led the Bobcats 2-0 at halftime after two goals from Derry, and what likely contributed to this quick start was Manriquez’s pregame speech to his players.
“I talked to the boys before the beginning of the game, explaining that, ‘This might be our last home game (of the season). We're not sure yet but something just to think about during the game. So we have to start off strong, and we have to keep that intensity the whole game,’” Manriquez said.
Clearly, that message carried over into the second half, where the Govs did most of their damage with four more goals.
But coming into the Brookings matchup, some of Pierre’s players were sore from the Harrisburg game, which led to many cramping against Brandon Valley. So a top priority in practice was stretching and getting healthy.
“Monday and Tuesday's practice we went — we had some practice going on, but we did get some stretching (in),” Manriquez said. “And so that definitely helped out for everyone and the boys do understand that we do have a couple of games left. So we have to be at our best and finish out the season strong. So they were able to get those stretches in, and it just helped out during this game. So everyone's doing very well.”
Indeed, all of the varsity players left the field with no injuries, but the same couldn’t be said for one of its junior varsity players, Caiden Ahartz.
He exited the game after a Brookings player performed a slide tackle that left a cleat mark on his right ankle, causing him to put a boot on that foot. Pierre’s head coach provided an update on Ahartz, saying he will likely be out for Tuesday’s game against Yankton.
“When I saw it, I thought it was a fracture, to be honest,” Manriquez added. “He just got stepped on really hard. He's doing good so far.”
In their final three games of the regular season, the boys will travel to Yankton, Sioux Falls Jefferson and then Huron. Up first, the Bucks on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
“We want to win two if not three of these games,” Derry said. “We want a home playoff game, and right now we're sitting on the edge. So if we can win two at least (of) these last three, we should get that.”
