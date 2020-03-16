Sacred Hoops announced their 2019-20 Coaches of the Year on Monday morning. These are coaches that have turned their programs around in the past couple of years, flying under the radar in the process.
Some of the coaches are familiar to those in the Capital City area. On the girls side, Hitchcock-Tulare Lady Patriots coach Kristi Smith led her team to a 15-6 record, including a victory over the Sully Buttes Chargers. Trey Krier led the Yankton Gazelles to a 15-6 record a birth in the Class AA State Girls Basketball Tournament. They defeated the Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors this season.
On the boys side, Lyman coach Cooper Garnos led his team to a 16-7 record, including victories over the Stanley County Buffaloes and Sully Buttes Chargers. Chris Stoebner, coach of the Rapid City Stevens Raiders, led his team to a Class AA State Boys Basketball Tournament berth. Herreid/Selby Area Wolverines coach Chris Hettick led his team to within a win away from clinching a spot in the Class B Tournament, but that was thwarted by the Sully Buttes Chargers.
