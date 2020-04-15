The COVID-19 situation cancelled many sports events in the state. Basketball players saw their seasons come to a premature end. Some sports didn’t even get their seasons off the ground. Gyms are closed, meaning that kids will have to find a different way to work out.
In the case of basketball players throughout the state, they are still getting an opportunity to work out thanks to Sacred Hoops.
Sacred Hoops has been doing workouts with kids throughout the state for the past two weeks through the Zoom app.
“We wanted to do something for the youth in South Dakota with all of the negativity, and sports being taken away from them,” Sacred Hoops Director Allan Bertram told the Capital Journal. “Kids have lost out on school, spring sports and state tournaments. We decided to provide free workouts on Zoom for all athletes throughout the region.”
Last week saw 650 kids from six different states participate in nine workouts coached by Bertram and the rest of the Sacred Hoops coaching staff. The vast majority of the kids are from South Dakota. Because there is a high demand, Sacred Hoops is offering 16 workouts this week. About 1000 kids will be participating in these workouts.Workouts can be about strength and conditioning to ball handling drills.
One of the kids participating in the workouts is Pierre T.F. Riggs freshman Jackson Edman. He’s been participating in 2-3 workouts a week. Jim Edman, Jackson’s father, told the Capital Journal that he thinks these virtual workouts are a great thing.
“It’s good, because it gives him some organization back to his life,” Edman said. “There’s no school, so it gives him something to do, and to look forward to.”
Initially, Jackson had to do workouts in his basement. Some of the drills have to deal with improving leaping ability, so Jackson had to move his workouts to the garage, which became a little bit of a challenge.
“We had to put the rug from the living room in there for him, because it can get cold in the garage,” Edman said. “It was maybe 18 degrees outside, so we needed to do something to give him something to make sure it wasn’t so cold.”
The Zoom workouts can be designated by grades and ability level. They are coached by Allan Bertram, Chamberlain alum Skyler Bertram, Pierre T.F. Riggs alum Sam Willard, Pentagon Basketball Academy coach Dwight Walker, former Aberdeen Central standout Brianna Kusler and Dakota Wesleyan alum Jordan Long. For more information on the Sacred Hoops workouts, such as when they are and how to sign up, go to sacredhoopsbasketball.com/zoomworkouts.
