The Sacred Hoops Basketball Camp was held at Pierre T.F. Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre on Saturday. Among the many camp coaches was former Duke star Christian Laettner, who is considered to be one of the best players in college basketball history.
Laettner told the Capital Journal that he’s been to Pierre before, and that he enjoys it.
“I love it here,” Laettner said. “I had a great time. I’ve been coming here for about seven or eight years with Allan Bertram. It’s a lot of fun, and that’s why I come back every fall.”
Laettner has been holding basketball camps and academies for most of his post-NBA career. Laettner said he loves coaching.
“I coach the game, run camps, clinics, summer camps and fall workouts,” Laettner said. “I love the game. I love to be on the court. I love to stay busy with the game and try and coach it a little bit.”
According to Bertram, the first session of the day had about 80 campers from second-sixth grade. The second session had about 60 kids from seventh grade up to seniors in high school. Some of the campers traveled more than an hour to be there, which is something that Bertram said he liked to see. The coaches pushed the campers to play better throughout the day. At times, the campers even went head-to-head with Laettner at the basket. Laettner stayed around after each session to sign autographs and take photos with all of the campers. The camp had a little Pierre flair, as two of the coaches, Zach Edman and Sam Willard, are Pierre T.F. Riggs alums.
Laettner’s stay in Pierre continued on Saturday night at the Sacred Hoops/Christian Laettner Night event at Drifters. There was a VIP Meet and Greet, Q and A session and a concert with the Josh Gilbert Band.
