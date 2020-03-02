The Central South Dakota Youth Basketball Tournament put on by the Sacred Hoops organization was held in Pierre on Saturday. Games took place at Riggs Gymnasium, the Riggs Auxiliary Gymnasium, and at Georgia Morse Middle School.
According to referee Jim Edman, about 40 teams came from all over the state to compete in the tournament. Cost of getting into the tournament was $150 per team, with a $25 discount if three or more teams were registered by the same person, per the Sacred Hoops website. The tournament lasted all day, with competition being split between age groups and by gender.
More information on the Central SD Youth Basketball Tournament, including winning teams, is expected later this week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.