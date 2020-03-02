The Central South Dakota Youth Basketball Tournament put on by the Sacred Hoops organization was held in Pierre on Saturday. Games took place at Riggs Gymnasium, the Riggs Auxiliary Gymnasium, and at Georgia Morse Middle School.

According to referee Jim Edman, about 40 teams came from all over the state to compete in the tournament. Cost of getting into the tournament was $150 per team, with a $25 discount if three or more teams were registered by the same person, per the Sacred Hoops website. The tournament lasted all day, with competition being split between age groups and by gender.

More information on the Central SD Youth Basketball Tournament, including winning teams, is expected later this week.

