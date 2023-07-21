From July 13 to 16, Hamburg, Germany hosted the 2023 World Triathlon Championship Series. It was there that Sallie Doty, who moved to Pierre in 2012, competed against some of the top athletes from around the globe.

“I’d say the best way to describe it was that it was honestly surreal,” she said. “You’re at the highest level that you can compete in as a non-pro triathlon athlete.”

running

Sallie Doty runs during the 2023 World Triathlon Championship Series in Hamburg, Germany.
Emma Doty

Sallie Doty, left, and her sister-in-law, Emma Doty pose for a picture while in Hamburg, Germany.
Dave LeVeque, Sallie Doty, Michael Lin and Lexi Hutton

Dave LeVeque, left, Sallie Doty, Michael Lin and Lexi Hutton after competing in the 30-39 Age Group Mixed Relay World Championship on July 16 in Hamburg, Germany. They tied for 11th place with a time of 1:31:23.
Ben Doty

Ben Doty, left, and Sallie Doty pose for a picture while in Hamburg, Germany.

Was the information in this article useful?


Austin Nicholson | 605-307-5502

Tags

Load comments