From July 13 to 16, Hamburg, Germany hosted the 2023 World Triathlon Championship Series. It was there that Sallie Doty, who moved to Pierre in 2012, competed against some of the top athletes from around the globe.
“I’d say the best way to describe it was that it was honestly surreal,” she said. “You’re at the highest level that you can compete in as a non-pro triathlon athlete.”
Doty raced in the Women 30-34 Age Group Sprint World Championship on July 14 and then took part in the 30-39 Age Group Mixed Relay World Championship two days later.
She explained how it was racing in the second-largest city in Germany that is home to nearly 2 million people.
“Hamburg is absolutely fantastic. (It’s) a great venue,” Doty said. “You know, there are buildings that we don’t have here, and the streets are just lined the whole way with people, which you don’t always see with a race here unless it’s the Boston Marathon or something. There are tens of thousands of spectators that came out to watch it unfold. So from start to finish, people are sitting everywhere along the entire course — in the transition (zones), the bike course, the run course and out on the channel there. It’s just a different venue than what I’m used to here in the United States.”
Doty grew up in Hastings, Minnesota, and attended Hastings High School, where she displayed her talents as a swimmer. During her time swimming for the Raiders, Doty was a three-time state qualifier and a two-time All-State and four-time All-Conference honoree. She was also an All-American in the 200-meter freestyle relay.
After graduating from high school, Doty took her swimming talents to the University of South Dakota from 2007-11. There, she became an NCAA Division-II qualifier and participant in 2008 while also being an All-American consideration in the 800 freestyle relay in the same season. Doty graduated Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor’s degree in International Relations and History.
A triathlon is a multisport race that features various distances of swimming, cycling and running in that order.
“My strongest leg of the three legs any time I’m doing an individual race is the swim,” Doty said.
In 2018, the Minnesota native began her triathlon journey when she competed in a local one at Farm Island in Pierre. Doty then started training with Tyler Byrd — a performance coach with Think Shrink Performance Coaching who is based out of Omaha, Nebraska. He introduced her to the idea of competing in USA Triathlon (USAT) events.
“I had seen these suits that people have that had their last names on them. And I said to him, ‘How do people get those, or what’s that all about,’” Doty said. “He said, ‘Well, you got to qualify at a USAT race.’ There’s a certain qualification at the race to make the nationals, which are held every year in Milwaukee, (Wisconsin).”
In the summer of 2021, she competed in an Olympic-distance triathlon at Custer State Park and qualified for the 2022 USA Triathlon Nationals after placing first in her age group and third overall with a time of 3:10:37. At the National Championships in Milwaukee, Doty finished 12th (39:17) in her age group, which qualified her for Team USA since they only took the top-18 performers.
This allowed her to secure a spot in Hamburg despite not being among the top-six finishers at nationals, which had been reclassified to a shorter triathlon called a "super sprint" due to rain and potential flooding at the time.
“There were six slots available for Hamburg, Germany, and if somebody doesn’t claim a slot, it rolls down until 18th place. So that’s how I got a slot,” Doty said. “The first six went out, and I think the No. 1 woman went pro. No. 2 didn’t want to go, she was going to another race. And so, they kind of just rolled down. So I think I was in the first roll of roll downs already, and I claimed my spot, being 12th in the nation in my age group.”
To Doty’s knowledge, she was the only adult that represented South Dakota. Ruth Pardy, a rising senior at Sioux Falls O’Gorman, competed in the Junior Women division of the World Triathlon Championships on July 13.
Out of 54 triathletes that participated in the Sprint World Championship, Doty placed 25th with a time of 1:16:46, finishing just behind Jayne Emery of Great Britain (1:16:45). Doty’s time was the third-best for the United States, who had six competitors in the event. Allison LoPiccolo placed third overall (1:10:58) and Lexi Hutton 23rd (1:16:35).
The race included a 750-meter swim, 20-kilometer bike ride and five-kilometer run.
“I was happy with the swim,” Doty, who completed it in 12 minutes and three seconds, said. “It wasn’t too crowded. I got out in front where I could kind of get in the way of some other swimmers and get ahead of the big group. People kind of group up.”
After swimming, Doty then had to run 800 meters — or nearly half a mile — in the transition zone before getting on her road bike. Thirty-three minutes and 21 seconds later, she was done cycling.
The Pierre resident completed the five-kilometer run in 23 minutes and 39 seconds.
“I was pretty tired by the (time I had to) run. It’s one of those things where it’s the last leg, and then you think about that the most, too. So I have some improvements I need to make on that,” she said. “But overall, I tried as hard as I could. So there’s not much you could really ask at that point. Sometimes, you stew on the things you wish you could do differently. But there’s a lot more that could have gone wrong that didn’t go wrong. So I was happy about that.”
When he received Doty’s final results, Byrd said that he was thoroughly impressed.
“To finish in the top-half in literally the world in your age group, is super, super awesome for her. And it’s that validation that all her hard work and time — it pays off on that day,” the former Dakota Wesleyan hooper said.
Two days later, Doty was a part of the top United States squad in the Mixed Relay World Championship. Colorado’s Dave LeVeque, Doty, Washington’s Michael Lin and New Jersey’s Hutton were the first Americans to cross the finish line at 1:31:23, tying them for 11th place with a Belgian team out of 23 total teams racing.
For Doty and three others, it was their first time competing in a mixed triathlon relay.
The next closest American squad, out of four, placed 16th with a time of 1:36:44.
Each triathlete had to complete a 300-meter swim, five-kilometer bike ride and 1.5-kilometer run, and Doty finished her lap in 24 minutes and 27 seconds.
“For the first time doing the mixed relay and not knowing what was going on, a little confusion, I made the best of it,” Doty said.
Doty added that, while biking, she didn’t have anyone to “draft” off of — or lining up behind someone’s back wheel — because it was a draft-free race.
“I was kind of crowded in transition, in the swim and in transition when I came out of the swim. But then on the bike, I was all on my own, so that made it difficult from both sides of it,” she said. “But that’s kind of to be expected. When you do races out here (in the United States), it’s a little different. You have so much more space and less people and all of that — Just a new experience all around for me, but I really, thoroughly enjoyed it.”
Doty stated that the group was pleased where they finished.
“I think we were all really happy because we were the first American team in our age group,” she said. “There are always things that you learn and you do differently the next time around, but you can’t control that right now. You can just log those thoughts in your head. And when the time comes for another race, you can execute and perform on those things that you had stocked away in your head.”
Not only did Doty compete in front of thousands of strangers, she did so in front of her parents, Jane and Greg Collins, who made the trip from Hastings.
“She didn’t want to let Team USA down, and she didn’t,” Jane Collins said. “We were proud of her no matter what happened, just for working hard and making the team.”
Doty’s father stated that he and his wife weren’t surprised to see their daughter perform so well in Hamburg.
“We were not surprised that she would do this and do as well as she did,” Greg Collins said. “But now, she’s got a goal to do even better, and she will. That’s for sure.”
Collins added that he “always knew” Sallie would be successful in Germany — but maybe not at this stage of her athletic career.
“I’m surprised she’s still doing this at this age because she was very focused in high school and college. And sometimes, that drops off after a while. But she has kept it up and worked really, really hard to get to where she’s at,” he said. “I’m sure she made Pierre proud because there were Olympic competitors there that were on the U.S. Olympic team.”
Other family members were also in attendance to see Doty race. Her husband, Ben, his two sisters and brother-in-law, as well as friends from The Netherlands, traveled to Hamburg.
Doty, the youngest of five siblings with four older brothers, explained that having loved ones at triathlons is almost a necessity.
“It is a hard sport to do by yourself,” she said. “There’s just so much to do and think about, that you almost do need that support system there.”
On top of her family cheering her on, she was also getting support from roughly 250 American triathletes that went to Germany.
“...They were cheering for you as well,” Doty said. “To hear that and to hear all the people who traveled so far that cheered for you, it was just surreal. It was a lot of fun.”
So what’s next for Doty?
First on the list is competing in this year’s USAT Nationals on Aug. 4-6.
“Milwaukee is familiar. You know, I did Milwaukee last year. It’s a flat course, it’s a fast course. I’m on my tri-bike, which is much more familiar for me,” she said. “Hamburg took me out of my comfort zone, which is good for me. And I think that helps remind me why I do this — to welcome all the new surprises that come with it. But also, just get me back on a course that I’m comfortable with. I’m ready to rock-and-roll in August and then take some time off.”
When asked about her next international race, Doty said she might compete at the world championships in Málaga, Spain in October of 2024.
“I think I would go to another one again,” Doty said. “There were rumors that it might be in the United States within the next few years — I think they said, possibly, San Diego, (California). I would want to go to that.”
Greg Collins confirmed to the Capital Journal that he and Jane will be in Milwaukee to support their daughter and possibly Spain as well.
“If she can get there, we’ll keep doing this for as long as we can,” he said.
