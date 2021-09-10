Junior setter/right side hitter Lily Sanchez and sophomore cross country runner Jared Lutmer were named the PACA-Avera Athletes of the Week for the week of Aug. 30 through Sept. 4. Here are their nominations:
The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors volleyball team is 5-0 on the season. They have played three competitive ESD schools, and they have heard about several of our athletes on the floor that rack up kills, digs, and blocks. What is not talked about is the silent leader on the floor perfectly placing balls so the hitters can accumulate those stats. Lily Sanchez is a leading blocker, strong right-side hitter, and back row setter that leads the team with her calm mental demeanor and competitive excitement. There is no setter in the state the coaches would rather have leading the Govs. She makes others look good, and she doesn’t worry about getting any of the credit.
Jared Lutmer is a sophomore, and is already one of the top runners for the Governors. This past summer preparing for the season, Lutmer ran 488 miles from June 1 through August 31. He is a very determined runner who works hard every day to get better. Lutmer is very coachable, and will always give you 100 percent. This past week at the Twilight Cross Country Meet in Sioux Falls, Lutmer competed in the varsity 5000 meter run (3.11 miles), where he placed 37 out of 295 runners. He was the Govs’ second runner. This race consisted of runners from South Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa, and Minnesota. Out of the Class AA South Dakota runners, Lutmer placed 10th.
