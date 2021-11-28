Carter Sanderson
Oahe Capitals skater Carter Sanderson, seen here in action last season, scored three goals in the Caps' 9-0 win over Mitchell on Friday.

 Courtesy Photo

The Oahe Capitals opened the 2021-22 regular season on Friday night with a game against the Mitchell Marlins at the Toshiba Ice Arena in Mitchell. The Caps won 9-0.

Carter Sanderson, playing in his first varsity hockey game scored a goal with seven minutes to go in the first period to put the Caps on the board. The Caps scored six more goals in the second period. Sanderson scored two more goals to push his total to three, while Ashton Griese scored two goals, including one on a power play. The Caps put the finishing touches on their victory on goals by Devin Dodson and Keller Herman in the third period.

The Caps had three penalties, while the Marlins had two penalties. The Marlins outshot the Caps in the third period, but the Capitals held a 36-25 overall advantage in shots on goal. Marlins goalie Ian Vaughan had 27 saves, while Caps goalie Kieran Duffy had 25 saves.

The Marlins (0-4) will next see action against the Brookings Rangers (2-0) on Saturday in Mitchell. Puck drop is scheduled for 8 p.m. CT.

The Capitals (1-0) will play three road games next weekend. They will play the Aberdeen Cougars (0-0) on Friday, the Watertown Lakers (1-0) on Saturday, and the Huron All-Stars (0-0) on Sunday. Games on those dates are scheduled to start at 8 p.m. CT, 8:30 p.m. CT, and 4 p.m. CT, respectively.

