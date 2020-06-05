Sanford Health Pierre Clinic announced on Wednesday that they are offering several options for student athletes to complete their sports physicals, which are required in all middle and high school sports.
A sports physical includes a physical exam with a provider to ensure safe participation and completion of the sports physical form. The cost is $35 and not billable to insurance.
A child wellness exam is billed to your insurance. It includes a comprehensive evaluation, immunizations, family history review and sports physical requirements. A child wellness exam, also known as a well-child exam, offers an opportunity to talk about nutrition, safety and other age-appropriate topics.
“Many parents don’t know that a well-child exam will qualify as a sports physical,” said Dr. Noel Chicoine, a Family Medicine provider at Sanford Health Pierre Clinic. “Well-child visits are beneficial for students and their parents to identify and address any concerns about growth, development or behavior.”
Parents are encouraged to check with their insurance provider, as many pay 100 percent for a wellness exam. Student-athletes are asked to bring their school physical form to their visit with the parent portion completed and signed. Both traditional sports physicals and well-child checks are by appointment only. To schedule a traditional sports physical or well-child exam at Sanford Pierre Health Clinic, call 605-945-5560.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.