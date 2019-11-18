Nicole Sarringar
Dakota State’s Nicole Sarringar of Pierre sets the ball against Viterbo (Wis.) during their championship match Saturday in the North Star Athletic Association Postseason Volleyball Tournament in the Watertown Civic Arena. Viterbo won 3-1.

 Boyd Tesch/Public Opinion

The Dakota State Trojans volleyball team is NAIA National Volleyball Tournament bound after finishing as an at-large bid.

The Trojans (19-12) finished the North Star Athletic Association Tournament in second place after losing 3-1 to Viterbo (Wis.) in the championship game. Sophomore setter Nicole Sarringar, a Pierre T.F. Riggs alum, led the Trojans with 24 assists in the loss. So far in her short career, Sarringar has 1,225 assists according to the NAIA official DakStats statistics page.

Sarringar and the Trojans, who are ranked no. 22 nationally, will head to Leavenworth, Kansas to take on the St. Mary’s Spires (29-10) in the first round of the NAIA Volleyball National Tournament. The Trojans are 1-0 in their matchups against the Spires last September. Sarringar had 25 assists in that matchup.

