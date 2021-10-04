The Lyman Raiders football team took to the road on Friday for a game against the Kadoka Area Kougars in Kadoka.
The Raiders leaned heavy on ball control in the early part of the game. Senior quarterback Jacob Sazue, filling in for regular starter Teagan Gourneau, connected with Shilo Mowry for a touchdown in the first quarter. They added two more touchdowns in the second quarter. One of those touchdowns came on a Sazue run, while the other touchdown game on a 62 yard screen pass to senior running back Colton Collins. The Kougars got on the board with a touchdown run by Tyus Williams. The Raiders held a 22-8 lead at halftime.
The Raiders kept up their momentum in the third quarter with two more touchdown passes by Sazue. The Kougars scored on a touchdown early pass by Garrett Hermann early in the fourth quarter, but that was all the scoring they would muster. The Raiders won 36-16.
Sazue led the Raiders with four touchdown passes and one touchdown run. Two of those touchdown passes went to Isaac Thomas, while the others went to Colton Collins and Shilo Mowry.
The Kougars (3-3) will see action against the New Underwood Tigers (2-2) on Friday in New Underwood. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. The Kougars are the no. 8 ranked team in Class 9A, while the Tigers are the no. 9 ranked team in Class 9B.
The Raiders (5-1) will host the Philip Scotties (3-2) in Presho on Friday. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT. The Raiders are the top ranked team in Class 9AA, while the Scotties are the no. 10 ranked team in Class 9A. Friday will also be Senior Night for the Raiders. Seniors on the Raiders roster are Jacob Sazue, Shilo Mowry, Sam McClanahan, Stockton McClanahan, Colton Collins, Isaac Thomas, Zack Oldenkamp and TJ Moran.
