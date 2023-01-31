On Saturday, Sully Buttes junior guard Stevie Wittler set a new career mark versus Warner. She scored 20 points to surpass 1,000 in her career, as the Chargers beat the Monarchs, 69-65 at Sully Buttes High School.
“It’s a huge milestone that I’ve been looking forward to hitting for a very long time. I’m really proud of the accomplishment,” Wittler said on Monday. “I’m really proud of my team, and I would not have been able to get it without them and all their help.”
Wittler explained the moments immediately after she scored the bucket that put her in the record books.
“Everyone started congregating in the middle of the court, and I was like, ‘We don’t normally do this with Warner, but, are we praying?’ Then, everyone started looking at me, (and I realized) ‘Oh, I might’ve got my 1,000th career point,’” Wittler said.
Chargers head coach Susie Rilling shared the impact the junior guard has on the court, game-in and game-out.
“She’s been a great leader for us on the team, she does what she needs to do when asked to do it and she makes things happen for us on the offensive and defensive end,” Rilling said.
When asked how Wittler got to this point, she put it simply.
“I think hard work pays off,” she said. “Going hard in the school season and during summer ball and going to the gym. And finally getting confidence to know that I can just take the ball and go get points for my team when we need them.”
Now that Wittler has accomplished this lifelong goal, she said her focus is finishing the season strong in hopes for a state title. Sully Buttes sits at 10-2 after Saturday’s win, giving the Chargers three-straight wins.
Up next, they hit the road to face Jones County (9-1) on Tuesday at Harold Thune Auditorium at 4 p.m.
“This season means a lot to us, and we want to go to state this year. We’ve got a really tough game coming up,” Wittler said. “So (we need to continue) taking every game one game at a time and just keep doing what we’re doing.”
Austin Nicholson graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor's degree in sports journalism from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. He moved to Pierre in 2022 and is from Maryville, Tennessee.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.