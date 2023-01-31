1000
Sully Buttes' Stevie Wittler surpassed 1,000 career points after she scored 20 versus Warner on Saturday. The Chargers beat the Monarchs, 69-65.

 Austin Nicholson / Capital Journal

On Saturday, Sully Buttes junior guard Stevie Wittler set a new career mark versus Warner. She scored 20 points to surpass 1,000 in her career, as the Chargers beat the Monarchs, 69-65 at Sully Buttes High School.

“It’s a huge milestone that I’ve been looking forward to hitting for a very long time. I’m really proud of the accomplishment,” Wittler said on Monday. “I’m really proud of my team, and I would not have been able to get it without them and all their help.”

Stevie Wittler

Sully Buttes' Stevie Wittler after scoring 1,000 career points against Warner on Saturday at Sully Buttes High School.
dribble
Stevie Wittler dribbles the ball during Sully Buttes' game versus Stanley County on Jan. 19 at Parkview Gym. The Chargers beat the Buffaloes, 78-39. Wittler finished with 11 points.

Assistant Sports Editor

Austin Nicholson graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor's degree in sports journalism from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. He moved to Pierre in 2022 and is from Maryville, Tennessee.

