On Wednesday, the Stanley County boys basketball team held their third practice at Parkview Gym, as the Buffaloes’ season opener is on the horizon.

“I think it’s gone well so far,” senior Nathaniel Nelson said.

Nathaniel Nelson
Stanley County's Nathaniel Nelson passes the ball from the post during Wednesday's practice.
Broch Zeeb
Stanley County's Broch Zeeb passes the ball to one of his teammates during Wednesday's practice.
Max Foth
Max Foth will enter his third season as Stanley County's boys basketball head coach. He previously coached the Buffs in the 2017-18 and 2021-22 seasons and has an overall record of 27-19.
Paxton Deal
Stanley County's Paxton Deal elevates for a layup during Wednesday's practice.

Assistant Sports Editor

Austin Nicholson graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor's degree in sports journalism from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. He moved to Pierre in 2022 and is from Maryville, Tennessee.

