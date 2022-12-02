On Wednesday, the Stanley County boys basketball team held their third practice at Parkview Gym, as the Buffaloes’ season opener is on the horizon.
“I think it’s gone well so far,” senior Nathaniel Nelson said.
Last season, the Buffs set a high bar for themselves that will be difficult to repeat. Stanley County made its first-ever SoDak 16 appearance when the Buffs fell to St. Thomas More, 60-21.
Stanley County finished 15-8 overall and saw a handful of its players get individual accolades.
Lathan Prince made the Class A All-State Third Team and the Big Dakota All-Conference Team. The Buffs had two seniors receive All-BDC honors and one as an honorable mention.
“I think that was one of the best four or five seasons Stanley County has ever had. That’s a really high bar for ourselves to try to achieve,” head coach Max Foth said. “But that’s the other thing, too, is when you build a program and a basketball culture, that’s definitely our goal. That is a lofty goal, sure, but at the same time, it’s one of those things that we want to work towards as a team.”
In total, Foth will look to replace five seniors, including Prince, who were all starters. But Stanley County does have one player returning who played valuable minutes as its sixth-man last season — senior guard Broch Zeeb. Foth said Zeeb played around 10-14 minutes a game.
“He learned a lot, (and) he got a lot better as the season went on,” Foth continued. “We’re gonna really lean on him. When it’s big shots, big possessions, the ball is probably going to run through him. And we’re gonna count on him to make a lot of decisions to make our team go.”
Zeeb knows that he and his teammates have big shoes to fill, but the Buffs are ready for the challenge.
“I think we’re gonna be better than everyone thinks because we’ll be a little young, but we have a lot of skill,” Zeeb said. “It’s gonna be brand new, but we’ll surprise some people.”
Nelson echoed a similar sentiment.
“I’m just looking to get a good season going for us, prove a lot of people wrong,” he said. “Got a really young team, but I think we can do it.”
Why do the Buffs remain confident despite being a much younger and inexperienced group? One word — chemistry.
“I like this year’s squad,” Nelson said. “I played a lot of basketball with these guys. We’ve got a lot of good chemistry. I think it will go well.”
As the team’s center, Nelson plans to impose his will against defenders in the post.
“That’s my main goal,” he said. “Strike the box.”
Foth said Nelson will likely be one of Stanley County’s team captains, along with Zeeb.
“(Nelson’s a) hard-working kid,” Foth added. “(He) hasn’t played a lot of varsity basketball to this point, but he’s excited for his opportunity. And we’re excited to see him progress as well.”
When looking at the team as a whole, the third-year head coach is “getting an idea” of a starting five. Foth said he’s interested to see who steps up this season.
Regardless of who gets the starting nod, Foth wants his team to be well-conditioned. He had his players run multiple suicide drills during Wednesday’s practice.
“Last year, we were a very slow, half-court team because we only played six, maybe seven guys total throughout the varsity game because we had to really control the pace,” Foth said. “And this year, it’s gonna be a lot different. We’ve got a lot of young guys, and we’re gonna be aggressive on offense and on defense and try to wear teams down.”
Offensively, Foth’s goal is to use an aggressive defense to create an offense that looks to get downhill and attack.
The Buffs averaged nearly 50 points per game last season.
“We want teams to have to play our speed, and we want to play fast,” Foth said. “And sometimes, that’s gonna look really rough. And other times, it’s gonna look like beautiful basketball. But it’s gonna be a learning process for everybody.”
Over the years, Stanley County has only made two state tournament appearances. They placed third in 1978 and sixth in ‘98. But with such a young team, returning to that stage will be difficult.
Foth expressed what it will take to reach the team’s goals this season.
“I think it’s gonna be a total team effort. I think a lot of it is going to be over the course of the season, just how much better we’re going to get as the season goes on,” Foth said. “There’s going to be some bumps in the road. There’s going to be plenty of mistakes made. But I want to find players that are okay with making mistakes and try not to make the same one twice.”
The Buffs open their season versus Miller on Thursday at Parkview Gym at 8 p.m. The Rustlers went 3-17 last year, so a win could be on the table for Stanley County.
“It’s going to be a good game,” Nelson said. “They got some really good players — I think we’ll pull through. We’re expecting to win.”
Was the information in this article useful?
Thanks for the feedback.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.