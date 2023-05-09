Abby Wyly

Stanley County's Abby Wyly putts during the SC Golf Invite on Friday at Dunes Golf Complex. She won the event after shooting a 90.

 Becky McKeever

Stanley County hosted the SC Golf Invite Friday at Dunes Golf Complex. The Buffaloes girls finished second with 301 team points while the boys ended up fifth with 236 points.

Pierre won it for the girls side, scoring a 288, and the boys of Hill City took home the top spot after tallying a 213.

Was the information in this article useful?


Austin Nicholson | 605-224-7301 ext. 134

Tags

Assistant Sports Editor

Austin Nicholson graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor's degree in sports journalism from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. He moved to Pierre in 2022 and is from Maryville, Tennessee.

Load comments