Stanley County hosted the SC Golf Invite Friday at Dunes Golf Complex. The Buffaloes girls finished second with 301 team points while the boys ended up fifth with 236 points.
Pierre won it for the girls side, scoring a 288, and the boys of Hill City took home the top spot after tallying a 213.
Individually for the girls, Buffs senior Abby Wyly was the top golfer Friday, as she placed first with a score of 90.
“It felt pretty good, considering I had only placed at a varsity meet a handful of times. So I was pretty excited to win my last home meet,” Wyly said during Monday’s practice.
She detailed some keys to her impressive performance at SC’s Golf Invite.
“For the most part, I had some pretty good shots. But every once in a while, I'd have a bad hole, and I wouldn't let that bring me down. I'd just go to the next one and keep going,” Wyly said. “Putting for the most part was not good. The greens were kind of hard to read, but, I guess, I pulled through.”
Wyly said that Friday’s outing will not only give her confidence but set new expectations going forward.
“I guess it will just set a standard for me and how I golf every other week,” she said.
Wyly’s teammates also had themselves a solid outing at Dunes. Junior Adison Longbrake tied for 10th place, freshman Kasyah Studenberg 12th and junior Cadence Hand 19th.
They shot a 104, 107 and 119, respectively.
McKeever left the course impressed by their performances, considering they’re all newbies to the varsity team. And for Hand, this is her first year playing golf.
“Their calmness that they bring to the course is pretty amazing. And how they, I mean, they give it all they have,” McKeever said. “To see the newness of them from their first (meet) to this one has been pretty amazing. Their confidence has definitely grown in the last few weeks.”
Overall, McKeever was pleased with her girls’ efforts Friday.
“Their attitudes have such a big impact on how they play,” she said. “they never give up. They have a lot of grit.”
Stanley County’s Spencer Anderson finished 11th in the boys individual standings. The junior shot a team-low 77.
Buffs co-head coach Joey McKeever was excited to see Anderson execute his best round of golf in 2023.
“It's starting to come together for him at the right time. And like we tell him, you want to play your best golf at the end of the season. That’s what matters the most,” McKeever said. “So seeing it coming together for him right now, starting to put it together and have a good finish like that — we were really happy for him.”
Stanley County saw two more of its boys golfers place in the top-20 Friday. Eighth-grader Ian Schweitzer tied for 15th (79) while junior Barret Schweitzer tied for 17th (80).
“I didn't shoot my best, but it was one under bogey golf. So that's not that bad,” Barret Schweitzer said. “Things weren't flowing like I'd like them to.”
Just outside of this mark were Buffs eighth-grader Logan Anderson (tied for 24th), senior Max Scott (T-25th) and sophomore Auston Boxley (T-25th). They shot an 87, 88 and 88, respectively.
McKeever noted that their short game and how they used their irons stood out to him the most during Friday’s meet.
“That helped us make up some strokes,” he said. “Just because we were a little bit more familiar with the course than some other teams were.”
McKeever gave his thoughts on how his boys performed collectively in their final home meet this season.
“I would say overall, I was pleased with how they golfed,” he said. “We had a couple that were just two, three strokes out from placing. And then we had a couple that were right in the middle of the pack and right there. So overall, I thought the boys came out and performed really well.”
Up next, Stanley County will take part in the Greater Fishlake Shootout Friday in Plankinton at 10 a.m. Then the Buffs will compete in the Region 5B Boys and Girls Golf Tournaments on May 22 at Broadland Creek Golf Course, with the start times yet to be determined.
Depending how they do there, Stanley County will possibly have a chance to be in the SDHSAA Class B Girls State Golf Tournament on Jun. 5-6 at Cattail Crossing Golf Course.
McKeever wants his boys to work on the “little things,” with the season coming to a close in a few of weeks.
“We've had some cancellations this year with meets, so the season has definitely gone by fast and a lot quicker than we all thought it would,” he said. “So just knowing that the season is starting to dwindle down, we're gonna start to critique the little things and put ourselves in the best position possible for the rest of the year.”
