As the Pierre and Stanley County forensics teams compete at tournaments throughout the early parts of their respective seasons, both coaches have high hopes with what this year could bring.

“I think we’re sitting in a really good place,” Governors coach Melinda Frank said. “I think overall, it’s been great that I’ve been able to start working with the students early in comparison to last year. Overall, I have really high hopes for our tournaments and our ability to bring home some recognition.”

Was the information in this article useful?


Austin Nicholson | 605-224-7301 ext. 134

Tags

Sports Assistant Editor

Austin Nicholson graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor's degree in sports journalism from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. He moved to Pierre in 2022 and is from Maryville, Tennessee.

Load comments