As the Pierre and Stanley County forensics teams compete at tournaments throughout the early parts of their respective seasons, both coaches have high hopes with what this year could bring.
“I think we’re sitting in a really good place,” Governors coach Melinda Frank said. “I think overall, it’s been great that I’ve been able to start working with the students early in comparison to last year. Overall, I have really high hopes for our tournaments and our ability to bring home some recognition.”
Frank added that her 14 students have a “great chance at state” this season.
Stanley County coach Bryan Bonhorst, who’s held the position since 2019, feels the same way with his group — albeit just two students.
“I feel like Hope (Smedley) has a really good chance,” Bonhorst said. “She’s come up just short of taking a superior state the last two years. Unfortunately, she wasn’t able to go last year. But she came very close, within just a few points of superior in 2021. So I have a good feeling about her getting a superior this year. And Emily (Hanson) is just starting off, but she’s showing a lot of natural talent. And I feel like she’s got a really good chance of going to state.”
But what is a forensics team, exactly?
According to Frank, Pierre’s forensics team is made up of two parts — oral interpretation and debate.
In oral interpretation, students receive pieces of literature or speeches other people have written and then interpret them in their own way. After that, students practice their pieces and then attend tournaments to perform for about 10 minutes in front of an audience that includes judges, who score and critique their work. These judges then label the student’s performance as excellent, superior or superior-plus.
Frank said the goal for oral interpretation is for students to learn how to “analyze literature” and perform theatrically.
For debate, students can perform in one-on-one debates or in a group setting called a student congress. Participants study current events and news to form their own arguments. Frank said the goal for debate is for students to improve upon their public speaking and critical thinking skills.
Although its debate team has yet to begin their season, Pierre’s oral interpretation team has already competed in a tournament.
At the Governors’ first tournament in Harrisburg, Pierre garnered one excellent out of only two students that were able to compete. That one student was Ashlyn Pitlick, who received an “excellent” ribbon for her efforts.
On Friday, Pierre will compete in “The Circle of Courage Tournament” in Sioux Falls at 4 p.m. Frank said she has five-to-six students participating this go around.
“I have a lot of confidence that we will bring home some more ribbons and some more recognition,” Frank, who is in her first full season as the Govs coach, said.
For the Buffaloes, they don’t have a debate team, but their oral interpretation team has competed in two tournaments thus far. At the Winner Tournament, Hanson garnered superior in storytelling while Smedley took superior in dramatic performance. The two also performed together in a duet, where they also received superior.
But at the Brandon Valley Tournament, the Buffs did not place well enough to receive awards for their efforts.
“It was really a good experience in terms of the students being able to see just how seriously some of these AAA schools take things,” Bonhurst said. “And just watching other really talented performers is a reward in its own right.”
Stanley County will compete at the Sioux Falls Washington Tournament on Friday at 3:30 p.m.
Smedley, a senior, said her favorite parts of oral interpretation are the camaraderie she builds with her teammates and picking a story and spending all season to perfect it. She also explained how she first started in oral interpretation.
“Well, actually, I got started when a friend convinced me to join,” Smedley said. “I was in seventh grade. I wasn’t really able to travel much the first year, my mom was a little too nervous for that. But the year after, I was able to travel. But once you’re in, it’s difficult to get out. I grew to enjoy it way too much, and I couldn’t leave.”
Not only does extra curricular activity help with analyzing literature, it also gives students increased self-confidence.
“Towards the end of my senior year, I’m definitely noticing some major changes in how I act around people,” Smedley said. “I’m a lot more confident in, well, ‘Why do I care what they think of me?’ — I don’t care about other people’s opinions as much. I’m a lot more confident in speaking to them.”
Public speaking is another way that oral interpretation helps students grow.
“It’s really helped me with public speaking because, usually, I would be standing up there, and I could feel my entire body shaking,” Hanson, a sophomore, said. “But now I’m more comfortable with it. And that kind of just — I’m able to talk more freely than I used to.”
Gavin Black Bear, a junior at Pierre, noted a similar change to his public speaking skills. Oral interpretation has helped him outside of the classroom as well, including in his job as cashier at Menards.
“My job, I have to talk with people that I don’t know,” he said. “So it really helps my conversation and my people skills.”
Black Bear added that “oral interp” has taught him how to take constructive criticism.
“The feedback forms that the judges give us, I can see what I did wrong and improve off of that,” he said.
Being part of the forensics team may seem daunting with all of the preparation required to perform well at tournaments, but Pierre sophomore Maren Houdyshell provided the counterargument.
“A lot of people think that it’s like all work and no fun, which isn’t true. It is a lot of fun,” Houdyshell said. “You do have to work hard, but it’s worth it.”
Was the information in this article useful?
Thanks for the feedback.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.