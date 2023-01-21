Stanley County gymnastics hosted the SC Quad on Friday at Rise Gymnastics, where the Buffaloes finished fourth overall with a season-high 124.55 team points. Chamberlain won the meet after scoring 136.7 points.
“I think when you're at home during your competition on your home equipment and in front of your home crowd, it always kind of boosts your self esteem a little bit,” Stanley County co-head coach Lindsay Heiss said. “I thought they came out and showed a different kind of confidence than what we've seen all year long.”
Friday’s competition was a special time for Heiss’ veteran gymnasts, as four seniors were honored on Senior Night — Aleeyah Schilling, Elena Hebb, Keely Rothschadl and Bailee Mathews.
“It's kind of sad,” Rothschadl said. “But it's been a long time, and I've kind of accepted the fact that this is my last year.”
For this group of seniors, Friday has been a long time coming. Hebb, Schilling and Rothschadl have done gymnastics together since middle school. Mathews, on the other hand, joined Stanley County’s squad before this season began but said she feels just as close with the other seniors.
“These girls who are seniors this year, we've been here since sixth grade. We put in the work. We put in the hours,” Hebb said. “We've been waiting for senior night since sixth grade.”
Heiss described how rare it is for the Buffs’ gymnastics program to produce four seniors in one graduating class.
“A lot of small schools don't offer two sports for girls to choose from in the winter,” she said. “So you don't see four girls, usually, in one (senior) class. and you definitely don't see three girls that have been together for that long that have stuck with the sport.”
Stanley County’s co-head coach went on to praise her seniors’ dedication to gymnastics and all that comes with it.
“I just think it's a good testimony (of) their commitment towards the sport, just to stick it out and to stay with it,” Heiss said. “They were freshmen and sophomores during COVID, so they had to go through tough changes with that. And to come back after that, put time in the summer in the gym. They take it upon themselves, in the summer, to have to come in for the open-gym things, and I'm proud of them for that. I think it's showing.”
On Friday, the Buffs’ best performance came on the balance beam, where they scored 33.3 points overall. Junior Rachel Nemec finished with a team-high 8.6 points to secure herself sixth place.
Rothschadl’s best performance occurred when she scored an 8.15 on floor to tie for 10th place, but she also tallied a season-high in points on beam with an 8.0 to garner her 14th.
Rothschadl explained how she accomplished this feat.
“Just the support of my team and then being in our home gym, I think, really helped,” Rothschadl said.
The veteran gymnast also touched on what it was like performing in her team’s own building and in front of their home fans.
“It's really a confidence booster,” Rothschadl said. “You're just more comfortable here. It's easier to stay out of your head.”
For her beam routine, Rothschadl said she worked on pulling up her jumps in previous practices, so they weren’t “wobbly,” come Friday.
“Keely had a really rough beam last weekend,” Wieczorek said. “She has really great practices. But when it comes to meets, sometimes, she wants to do so well. And it's hard to carry that over. So (Friday), she was able to keep her composure (and) had a really nice routine.”
Stanley County began its night on bars, where Hebb placed a team-best 12th following a score of 6.65.
Then after beam, the Buffs moved on to their floor routines. Schilling had the best outing for her team after finishing seventh with an 8.45.
Wieczorek said Schilling has been dealing with some “back issues” entering Friday’s quad and was impressed by how her gymnast fought through the pain to have a “solid performance” on floor.
Schilling explained how she performed her routine with so few mistakes.
“I would say my first two passes are really simple, but it's all about execution and being nice and straight and pointed,” Schilling said. “Those two (passes) were probably my biggest ones. Because in the beginning of the year, I did harder ones, but I wasn't doing them as pretty. So then adding the easier ones would make my score higher. So that's what we did for this meet.”
The senior gymnast found that simpler is sometimes better.
“I think having just one harder (pass) makes it so much easier because I'm not as tired in the beginning,” Schilling said. “So then I have more energy to go into my last pass and do it 10 times better.”
Hebb’s best outings came on vault (T-10th) and the balance beam (10th), where she scored an 8.45 and 8.40, respectively. But she felt more impressed with her floor routine because of certain difficulties Hebb normally encounters while performing it.
She ended up tying for 13th place after tallying an 8.05.
“Usually, I fall or move, just make tiny little mistakes,” she said. “But I definitely had a lot more energy, and my things were definitely on point.”
Hebb noted the team’s overall attitude stood out to her.
“Sometimes, we'll catch ourselves with bad attitudes or just mostly about ourselves. Usually, we're not using our teammates,” she said. “Our attitude was really good today, better than normal.”
Something that aided in this regard was when the girls would cheer for their teammate just before her performance in each event Friday. Hebb said the Buffs started doing this at the beginning of the season and have done it ever since.
“We’ll say ‘1, 2, 3,’ and say the girl’s name whoever is going. I think it helps a lot,” she said. “The girls just calm us down. It just really helps everyone with their routines. Usually, we do better when we do it.”
Schilling detailed how this helps her as she prepares to do her routines.
“I think it brings you joy as you're going into it,” Schilling said. “Everybody's watching, everybody's cheering for you. It brings attention to the gym that somebody's about to go, and everybody just looks for the person that's about to go is how I think of it. And then it makes you happier because you think there's more people watching.”
And this encouragement isn’t just rubbing off on the seniors but the younger gymnasts as well.
“We have our older girls, and then we really have our younger girls. That's kind of what it's been like here,” Wieczorek said. “And so, for them to show their support to the younger ones is — they’re learning (how to) pick each other up when they have a performance that they're not excited about, whether that’s one of the younger girls or one of the older girls. It's really nice to see that.”
Stanley County wrapped up its quad on vault, with Hebb shining brightest for the Buffs. This event was also Mathews’ best performance, as she tied for 16th place following a score of 8.1.
“Sometimes, I usually get a better (score). But my first vault, I messed up on, so it was my redemption,” she said.
After failing to stick the landing on her first attempt, Mathews stuck it on her second vault, essentially, redeeming herself.
“I'm pretty good about shaking stuff off like that,” she said. “And then once I'm done competing, I go back and think about what I did wrong and what I needed to do to get a better score.”
Moments after Mathews’ first vault, Heiss spoke with her gymnast to avoid a similar result, and it worked.
“I was laying on the ground, and I hadn't finished (my routine). So she said, ‘Get up and finish.’ So I got up and finished,” Mathews said. “And then, she told me what I did wrong. She asked me if I would like to do a handspring or a handspring-half, and I decided to do a half, which is a more challenging one. But I knew it would get me a higher score.”
The senior gymnast shared how she can better execute her vault routine the first time in the team’s next meet.
“When I hit the board, I need to go up instead of going straight out. I (tend to) dive over the board almost,” Mathews said.
It won’t be long until the Buffs’ next competition, as they will also host the Hula Luau on Saturday at Rise at 11 a.m.
Heiss explained what she wants to see from her girls less in their second meet less than 24 hours later.
“I want them to just piggyback off (Friday) and just go out and have fun (Saturday). Now the pressure’s off,” Heiss said. “(But) you don't want to just be content with that score. Now they know they can do it. They hit that 120 mark and surpassed that. So now, it's like, ‘See we believe in you. We know what you can do as coaches, and now you guys have to just take it from here.’”
