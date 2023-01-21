Stanley County gymnastics hosted the SC Quad on Friday at Rise Gymnastics, where the Buffaloes finished fourth overall with a season-high 124.55 team points. Chamberlain won the meet after scoring 136.7 points.

“I think when you're at home during your competition on your home equipment and in front of your home crowd, it always kind of boosts your self esteem a little bit,” Stanley County co-head coach Lindsay Heiss said. “I thought they came out and showed a different kind of confidence than what we've seen all year long.”

Elena Hebb

Stanley County's Elena Hebb placed a team-best in three events at the SC Quad on Friday. She finished ninth in all-around, 12th in bars and tied for 10th in vault.
Keely Rothschadl

Stanley County's Keely Rothschadl tied for 10th in the floor event at the SC Quad on Friday.
Aleeyah Schilling

Stanley County's Aleeyah Schilling finished a team-high seventh on floor at the SC Quad on Friday.
Bailee Mathews
Buy Now

Stanley County's Bailee Mathews tied for 16th place in vault at the SC Quad on Friday.

Was the information in this article useful?


Austin Nicholson | 605-224-7301 ext. 134

Tags

Assistant Sports Editor

Austin Nicholson graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor's degree in sports journalism from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. He moved to Pierre in 2022 and is from Maryville, Tennessee.

Load comments