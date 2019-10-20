The Stanley County Lady Buffaloes cross country team competed in the Region 4A Cross Country Meet in Chamberlain on Thursday. 42 girls and seven girls teams competed in the meet, which is the last chance for some to qualify for next week’s Class A State Cross Country Meet.
The Lady Buffs finished in seventh place as a team after finishing with an average of 23:38.51. Chamberlain won the Class A girls race after finishing with an average of 19:53.00.
The Lady Buffs were led by seventh grader Sarah Fosheim, who finished in 17th place with a time of 21:12.02. Fellow seventh grader Kaysen Magee finished with a time of 21:56.00. Sophomore Bailey Siedschlaw finished with a time of 23:22.00, while junior Shantay Waldron finished with a time of 28:04.00. Eighth grader Allison Schlomer rounded out the Lady Buffs by finishing with a time of 28:58.00.
Chamberlain freshman Ally Hough won the Class A girls race after finishing with a time of 18:44.00.
The Class A boys race was won by Chamberlain sophomore Daniel Santiago after he finished with a time of 16:23.00. Winner took home the Class A boys team title after averaging a time of 17:33.82.
Fosheim qualified for Saturday’s State Class A Girls Cross Country Meet at Broadland Creek Golf Course in Huron. All of the Classes will compete in their respective races at the State Meet in Huron. Races start at noon. The Class A girls race is scheduled to start at 1:30 p.m. CT.
Full Results for Stanley County Lady Buffaloes cross country team at Region 4A Cross Country Meet
Girls Team Results
7, Stanley County
Total Time: 1:34:34.02
Average: 23:38.51
Girls Individual Results
17, Sarah Fosheim, 21:12.02
22, Kaysen Magee, 21:56.00
31, Bailey Siedschlaw, 23:22.00
41, Shantay Waldron, 28:04.00
42, Allison Schlomer, 28:58.00
