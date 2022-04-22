Stanley County wide receiver/defensive back Gavin Irving took the next step in his athletic journey on Wednesday afternoon by signing his National Letter of Intent to play football at the University of Minnesota-Morris.
Irving has been a standout player for the Buffs from the first time he played in a Buffaloes uniform after transferring from Pierre T.F. Riggs. Irving had 117 receiving yards in his Buffs debut against Winner in 2020. In 2021, Irving had 27 catches for 649 yards. He had five receiving touchdowns and one kickoff return touchdown this season. Irving also had a 57-yard interception return for a touchdown against the Sunshine Bible Academy Crusaders.
Irving said that the decision to sign with Minnesota-Morris came down to timing.
“They were the first ones to give me an offer,” Irving said. “Their coach reached out to me. I felt like they wanted me.”
Buffs coach Max Foth told the Capital Journal that Irving has been a nice addition to Stanley County athletics.
“Gavin is an explosive athlete with an attitude that is perfect for the football field,” Foth said. “His toughness and desire to be great will help him find more success at the next level. I’m so happy for him to continue his athletic career.”
Irving isn’t worried about being away from home, as Minnesota-Morris is about a five hour drive from the Pierre/Fort Pierre area. He plans on majoring in sports management. Irving said he’ll find out what position he’ll play once he gets to camp.
The Minnesota-Morris Cougars went 5-5 last season. The Cougars are a part of the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference in NCAA Division III. They are coached by Marty Hoffmann. The Cougars averaged 26.7 points per game while giving up 33.3 points per game. They averaged 362 yards per game while giving up 391 yards per game.
