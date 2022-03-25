Stanley County's Evan Nordstrom signs his National Letter of Intent to play football at Dakota Wesleyan University while his parents look on during a signing ceremony at Parkview Gymnasium in Fort Pierre on Thursday.
What was initially reported in February became official on Thursday. Stanley County’s Evan Nordstrom is going to be a Dakota Wesleyan Tiger.
Nordstrom signed his National Letter of Intent to play football at Dakota Wesleyan University in a signing ceremony at Parkview Gymnasium on Thursday. Nordstrom told the Capital Journal that a few things played a factor in him signing with DWU.
““They offered me a pretty good scholarship,” Nordstrom said. “They have pretty nice facilities, some new facilities and new classrooms. It’s a really nice looking campus overall.”
During his senior football season, Nordstrom had over 1,100 combined rushing/receiving yards through six games. Over the past two seasons, he had 2,000 all-purpose yards. His senior season was cut short, as he missed the last three games with a knee injury that he suffered in a game against Lemmon/McIntosh on Oct. 1. Nordstrom missed all of basketball season, but he is working towards competing in track, with a potential area of emphasis being the 400 and 800 so as to not put too much pressure on his knee coming out of the blocks. Nordstrom is Stanley County’s record holder in the 100 meter dash with a time of 10.87. He was a part of a 4x100 relay team with Andruw Fredericksen, Trey Frost and Nathan Cook that set the school record at the 2021 State Track Meet. The aforementioned Cook plays for the Dakota State Trojans, who will play Nordstrom and the Tigers this upcoming season.
“I’m gonna have to wear a shirt that’s half DSU/half DWU to that game next year,” Buffs coach Max Foth said to the crowd during Nordstrom’s signing.
Nordstrom is unsure yet on what to major in when he gets to school in the fall.
“I figured I’d major in something to do with physical therapy or physical training, but I’m undecided on that,” Nordstrom said.
The Tigers football team went 4-7 last season, including a 6-0 loss to the Trojans in the opening game. The Tigers averaged 13 points per game. Nordstrom said he expects to play a similar position to what he played at Stanley County.
“They want me to be a hybrid, like a wide receiver/running back,” Nordstrom said. “We’llt figure that out in training camp.”
