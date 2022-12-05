From Saturday morning to late afternoon, 13 schools competed at the Stanley County Wrestling Invitational at Parkview Gym.

The Buffaloes, Lyman Raiders and Sully Buttes Chargers were among the locals to participate, and they placed fifth, third and 12th, respectively. New Salem-Almont (ND) won the event, scoring 194 total points.

Was the information in this article useful?


Austin Nicholson | 605-224-7301 ext. 134

Tags

Assistant Sports Editor

Austin Nicholson graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor's degree in sports journalism from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. He moved to Pierre in 2022 and is from Maryville, Tennessee.

Load comments