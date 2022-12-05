From Saturday morning to late afternoon, 13 schools competed at the Stanley County Wrestling Invitational at Parkview Gym.
The Buffaloes, Lyman Raiders and Sully Buttes Chargers were among the locals to participate, and they placed fifth, third and 12th, respectively. New Salem-Almont (ND) won the event, scoring 194 total points.
“We wrestled tough all day long. Proud of the guys today,” Buffs head coach Ryan Knight said. “We didn’t finish as high as we wanted to. Individually, every guy on our team today didn’t finish where they wanted to. But that’s to be expected as any tournament goes — things aren’t always gonna go right. So we’re gonna get back in the room and get to work.”
Lyman saw seven of its wrestlers place, including two division champions — Kellen Griffith at 145 and Louie Thiry at 285. Lane Olivier finished fourth, Braydon Oldenkamp third, Tance Wagner and Rory McManus second and Gunner Johnson fourth. They wrestled at 113, 152, 170, 182 and 220, respectively.
Sully Buttes only had one boy wrestler make the podium after Tucker Gruis ended in third place at 120. But on the girls side, Cateri Yellow Hawk won her division at 132 for the Chargers.
For the Stanley County boys, the Buffs placed three overall, led by 132-pound senior Chase Hanson. He won his division after defeating New Salem-Almont’s Ethan Maier, by a 6-1 decision.
Hanson said it feels good to come out atop of his weight class.
“That was a good kid from North Dakota, but I thought I wrestled well,” he added.
Knight was pleased with how the defending state champion scrambled and picked his shots throughout the tournament.
Hanson may have been the only division champ for Stanley County, but other Buffs performed well. Sophomores Hayden Roggow and Colton Brady placed fourth at 152 and 160, respectively.
“We’re wrestling well for our first tournament,” Hanson said. “We had three place and had three lose in (earlier rounds). But we’ll get more and more every week.”
Roggow just missed the top-three of his weight class after losing to Oldenkamp, who scored a fall time of 1:54.
“I thought I was doing well,” Roggow said. “I was dominating the match, and I just got caught when I didn’t really need to. That’s what happens (sometimes).”
Overall, Roggow said he achieved his goals and improved on areas he wanted to.
“I was looking to be more confident in my wrestling,” Roggow continued. “And, more specifically, working on my shots and setups and finishing all the matches with confidence and things like that.”
Despite Stanley County falling short of its overall goals on Saturday, Knight knows this will make his team better going forward.
“Steel sharpens steel,” he said. “When we can face tough, quality opponents, that makes us better.”
Before Saturday’s tournament, the Buffs opened their season on Thursday at a triangular event at Lyman High School. Stanley County had three wrestlers place — Hanson (first), Roggow (fourth) and Brady (fourth).
Up next, the Buffs will partake in the Rapid City Invitational on Friday at Summit Arena at noon.
Knight wants his boys to keep working on their conditioning and technique and controlling the match.
As the season progresses, Hanson wants Stanley County to improve on winning the close matches. And how can Knight’s team do that?
“Continue practicing, make each other better,” Hanson said.
Austin Nicholson graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor's degree in sports journalism from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. He moved to Pierre in 2022 and is from Maryville, Tennessee.
