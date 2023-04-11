On Feb. 24, during the SDHSAA Boys and Girls State Wrestling Tournaments at The Monument, Stanley County Treasurer Bill Konst was recognized as part of the South Dakota Wrestling Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
“It was pretty neat,” Konst said Monday. “The person that handed me the trophy was Lance Pearson from Rapid City Central. He’s a coach now, but he was a teammate at my high school. Dan Mahoney was there, and there were a lot of people from Philip there — Overall, it was a pretty neat deal.”
The former Philip Scotties wrestler joined inductees David Crabtree, Matt Donnely, Rick Drury, Rod Drury, Chad Foreman, Dave Gorsuch, Marlin Harms, Gene Hensley and Greg Sayler for the 2022 class.
“It’s a huge honor to be chosen to do that. It’s an honor to be noticed. It’s an honor to be in (the Hall of Fame),” Konst said.
When looking at Konst’s career at Philip, it’s clear why he is now a hall of famer because his resume speaks for itself.
Konst finished with an 212-17 overall record, a state record in wins at the time. He also once held the national record for the most tournament wins (36).
And those victories led to a lot of hardware. Konst placed at state five times throughout his high school career, which included being a two-time state champion and state runner-up, as well as a third-place finisher.
“I hate losing,” Konst said on how he was so dominant. “Second place is truly the first loser to me. I do not like to lose. That’s how I ran my life is you set goals, and you achieve your goals. And if you don’t achieve your goals, you lost. You’re a loser.”
Konst noted that his most memorable moment while wrestling for Philip was his sophomore season when he went a perfect (43-0) and became a state champion at 135 pounds.
The former Scottie wrestled at 125 his freshman year and later moved up to 145 for his junior and senior seasons.
Konst, who graduated from Philip in 1992, made the varsity squad as a seventh-grader and placed second at state just a year later.
“Philip has had a lot of great wrestlers, and Billy is one of the best to come out of there,” former Scotties wrestling head coach Dan Mahoney said Tuesday. “He’s just a great kid.”
Konst began wrestling at five years old for Philip’s AAU program, and he explained what got him started in the sport.
“It’s Philip. It’s what you do at Philip, you wrestle,” Konst said. “It’s a wrestling town.”
He added that wrestling came natural to him.
“It’s hard to explain — It’s one of things that someone showed me how to do it, and I could go out on the wrestling mat and do it,” Konst said.
Pearson, who is the boys and girls wrestling head coach at Rapid City Central and recently finished his 21st season with the Cobblers, wrestled at 103 and 112 for the Scotties before graduating in ‘91.
He and Mahoney both noted that one of the most impressive things about Konst as a wrestler was how he used his hips to punish opponents on the mat.
“Billy was just one of those kids that had some natural ability in his hips. He could throw just about anybody,” Pearson said. “And that one was one of the things, as teammates, we had the most fun watching, was him throwing guys and scoring a lot of points when he went out and wrestled.”
Pearson added that there’s not been many wrestlers like Konst since.
“When you’re in high school or going through that, you think there are kids like that all over,” Pearson said. “And then, when you get into the sport and coaching and traveling and seeing all the competitions, you really start to realize how special he was.”
And Konst’s dominance on the mat wasn’t just noticed by his coaches and teammates, as current Stanley County wrestling head coach Ryan Knight recalled Tuesday.
“As a wrestler from South Dakota and the era that I grew up with, Billy was king. He was an outstanding wrestler,” he said. “Actually, growing up, he was one of my heroes to watch. I remember being a sixth-grader at a Philip wrestling tournament — and all of us kids would run over to go watch Billy and some of the other standouts.”
When asked what made Konst such an accomplished wrestler, Mahoney said it was because of his “work ethic” and “teammates around him.”
“It was an honor to coach him,” Mahoney added. “He was just a great kid, had a great personality, very well-liked, a good team leader — I’m very humbled to have coached a kid like that.”
Konst described wrestling for Mahoney as “complete intensity.”
“He ran the program like most colleges,” Konst said. “Day after day, it was just pure intensity in the wrestling room.”
The two-time state champ added that this intensity adequately prepared him for the next level.
After his time at Philip, Konst accepted a scholarship to wrestle for Augustana University. But because of a sudden knee injury suffered during practice his freshman year in Sioux Falls, Konst decided to call it quits as a wrestler.
“It was a lot of hard work, but it was fun,” he said of his time on the mat.
Now, Konst oversees the community of Stanley County as their treasurer — a job he began last October following 20 years of working in the phone, cable and internet service industry in Rapid City.
“My wife and I moved to the area five years ago, so I was just looking for a job that I can for the rest of my career,” Konst said.
He noted that he would keep the position for as long as Stanley County’s residents will have him.
“If the people of the county want to keep reelecting me, it’d be my last job,” Konst said.
But perhaps unsurprisingly, Konst has stayed involved with wrestling.
He’s spent over 25 years coaching AAU wrestlers for Philip, Rapid City Central, Sturgis Brown, and most recently Stanley County.
“I just like working with kids,” Konst said. “Kids are the future of our sports. Kids are, obviously, the future of our world. And if you can teach them a little bit of self-discipline and work ethic, it’ll pay off for the rest of their life.”
He also mentors varsity Buffaloes wrestlers and local middle schoolers.
“It’s been awesome,” Knight said of coaching alongside Konst at times. “He’s so patient with the kids, and, of course, he comes with a ton of knowledge — I’ve learned a lot (while) coaching with him.”
Even though Konst is no longer grappling with opponents on the mat, he approaches his current life with a similar mindset the former Scottie had during his wrestling days.
“You want to be a winner in life, just like you want to be a winner on the wrestling mat,” Konst said. “In order to be a winner on the wrestling mat, you got to work hard and be disciplined. (It’s) no different in life.”
Was the information in this article useful?
Thanks for the feedback.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.