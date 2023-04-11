hall of fame

hall of fame

 Bill Konst

On Feb. 24, during the SDHSAA Boys and Girls State Wrestling Tournaments at The Monument, Stanley County Treasurer Bill Konst was recognized as part of the South Dakota Wrestling Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

“It was pretty neat,” Konst said Monday. “The person that handed me the trophy was Lance Pearson from Rapid City Central. He’s a coach now, but he was a teammate at my high school. Dan Mahoney was there, and there were a lot of people from Philip there — Overall, it was a pretty neat deal.”

Philip

Billy Konst finished his Philip wrestling career as a two-time state champion and with an 212-17 overall record.

Was the information in this article useful?


Austin Nicholson | 605-224-7301 ext. 134

Tags

Assistant Sports Editor

Austin Nicholson graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor's degree in sports journalism from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. He moved to Pierre in 2022 and is from Maryville, Tennessee.

Load comments