The Stanley County Lady Buffaloes took to the road twice this past week. They played the Crow Creek Lady Chieftains in Stephan on Tuesday, and the Lemmon Cowgirls in Lemmon on Thursday.
Tuesday’s match saw the Lady Buffs lose to the Lady Chieftains 3-0. Set scores were 15-25, 16-25, and 13-25. Thursday’s match also saw the Lady Buffs lose to the Cowgirls 3-0. Set scores were 16-25, 17-25, and 23-25. Individual statistics were not made available for either match. With Thursday’s loss, the Lady Buffs (3-11) have lost three straight matches.
The Lady Buffs will return home to Parkview Gymnasium in Fort Pierre this week. They will host the Colome Cowgirls (7-9) on Thursday night. Matches are scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. CT. The Lady Buffs will host a triangular against the Todd County Lady Falcons (3-20) and the Cheyenne-Eagle Butte Braves (8-12). Matches start at 1 p.m. CT. The Lady Buffs defeated the Lady Falcons 2-0 in the Big Dakota Conference Tournament held at Parkview Gymnasium on Sept. 21.
