A new era is underway for Stanley County’s wrestling program as fromer Buff wrestler Ryan Knight takes the team’s reins.
Knight found he couldn’t be more thrilled to get things started.
“I love wrestling,” Knight said during Friday’s practice. “So being the head varsity coach is something that gets my blood pumping and gets me excited.”
Before his current position, Knight spent the previous four seasons helping coach the varsity team in a lesser capacity. He also coached for Fort Pierre’s middle school and will enter his 11th season coaching AAU wrestlers.
Sophomore Colton Brady said the transition from coaches has been smooth overall but admits there will be some new things to get used to.
“It’s a little bit different wrestling style that we got to learn, that he wants to have us using in matches,” Brady said. “So that’s the main thing, is we got to learn what he wants.”
On Friday, the Buffaloes held a late afternoon practice at Parkview Gym, where they worked on their mat techniques and conditioning.
Knight had his handful of wrestlers do physically demanding drills, such as monkey rolls, where one person rolls on the ground and the other jumps over that person rolling.
Knight said the goal of Friday’s practice was to work off the “turkey and gravy.”
Despite having about 20 boys not present due to Thanksgiving break, he’s liked what he’s seen from his wrestlers in previous practices.
“They’ve been great,” Knight said. “The kids are working hard. I didn’t expect anything less. Like I said, I’ve coached them all since they were little kids. And I knew they were gonna come in here and work hard. (I) didn’t have any questions about that.”
Of those who participated on Friday was defending state champion Chase Hanson. He won the 120-pound weight division last season, the first Buffs wrestler to do so since Luke Heninger in 2016.
Knight started coaching Hanson as a first or second grader, and he knew that Hanson was destined for greatness.
“There’s natural talent, and (he’s had it) ever since the first time I watched him wrestle. Just got a heck of a work ethic up here in the wrestling room,” Knight said. “So yeah, there’s just certain guys that you can tell that they’re destined to be a champion. He definitely fulfilled that last year.”
But Hanson isn’t satisfied with just one state title to his name. He’s hungry for another.
The veteran wrestler shared how he plans to keep a competitive edge over his opponents this season.
“Kind of just forgetting about the state title and trying to win this year (and) practicing as hard as I can every day,” Hanson said.
Hanson, the only senior, added that he’s going to work on winning the closer matches.
Overall, Stanley County will be a very young team. The Buffs only have one senior, junior and sophomore, and a majority of those younger have little to no experience at the varsity level.
But that doesn’t worry Hanson.
“I expect a lot of kids to come out and do a lot better than everyone else expects,” he said. “I think we’re really solid up to our lower weight classes. All the way up to around 70.”
For Knight, the expectations for his wrestlers are pretty straightforward. His returning starters, improve off last year’s results. His newcomers, consistent, maximum effort regardless of the result.
“I’ve talked to several (of) the younger guys about expectations. Some of them are a little nervous about being a varsity wrestler this year,” Knight said. “And I’ve told them my own expectation for everybody on our team is to give me 110 percent every time you step on the mat. That’s the only expectation that I have.”
Some new coaches bring in their own philosophies, but Knight will use a different approach. He wants to carry on from what former head coach Clayton Wahlstrom implemented the past couple of years.
But one thing is clear — Knight wants the Buffs to return to prominence and be a top-wrestling program in South Dakota once again.
“What I want to see is — when I wrestled for Stanley County — we were always the No. 1, No. 2 team in the state, and I would like to see Stanley County get back to that again,” Knight said. “That’s my expectation is to keep moving forward.”
The answer to how that will happen, Knight said, is continuing to build up the AAU program.
But for now, Stanley County is focused on improving from a 22nd-place finish at state last season. And that will be difficult, given the Buffs’ youth.
“Since we are a young team, I feel like it’s gonna be rough at the beginning. There’s gonna be ups and downs,” Brady said. “But I think if we can just keep working hard and pushing each other, I think we can be a pretty good team in the next couple of years.”
Stanley County opens its season in a triangular event at Lyman High School on Thursday, where the Buffs will face Lyman and Todd County. The time for those matches has yet to be determined.
In the coming days, Knight wants his wrestlers to continue working hard until the season opener.
“The next couple of practices are gonna be intense practices,” he said. “And then we’ll kind of back off a little the closer we get to wrestling.”
Was the information in this article useful?
Thanks for the feedback.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.