Sully Buttes junior defensive lineman Jesse Schall (64) takes down Faulkton Area's Bennett Cassens (11) during a game in Faulkton on Oct. 9. Schall was named the Class 9A All-State football team on Wednesday.

Sully Buttes junior defensive lineman Jesse Schall was named to the Class 9A All-State football team on Wednesday morning. The All-State football team is voted on by the South Dakota Football Coaches Association.

Schall led the Chargers defensive line with 74 tackles and ten sacks. He was an All-Yellowstone Trail Conference selection in 2019 and 2020. Schall has been a starter for the past three seasons.

“Jesse led our offensive and defensive line this season,” Sully Buttes coach Mark Senftner said. “He gives 100 percent every snap. Jesse is a great leader on and off the field. We look to him during practice, in games and in the classroom.”

Canistota-Freeman and Wall led Class 9A with five selections each. Howard, Warner and Ipswich-Edmunds Central each had four selections. Canistota-Freeman senior quarterback Tyce Ortman was selected as the Class 9B All-American selection. He had a combined 34 touchdowns this season, and was a three-time State champion.

