Pierre T.F. Riggs junior volleyball player MaKenna Schlekeway and the Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors boys cross country team were named the PACA-Avera Athletes of the Week for the week of Oct. 18-23. Here is their nominations:
Last week against Douglas, Schlekeway was big in the front row. She had six kills and four blocks in her time on the court. Schlekeway repeatedly gets her hands on the ball, and it frustrates the opposing team’s hitters. Once their hitters are frustrated, they are not nearly as effective. Schlekeway is so quick and light on her feet that she can block multiple times in a single rally. She is undersized as a middle blocker, but she has worked to improve her vertical leap and quickness. Schlekeway has become an asset to the team, and is a player that other teams must work to defend. She is finding open areas on the floor, and is improving each week. She is well known across the state for her blocking quickness. Schlekeway brings excitement to the floor each week with her defense.
The Govs cross country team placed fourth in the Class AA State Cross Country Championships last weekend in Sioux Falls. The seven boys came together to put on the best performance at State for the Govs since 2008. The Govs, who were ranked sixth coming into the meet, were beaten by the four teams ranked below them during the season. The Govs had three boys in the top 25, earning them All-State honors. Senior Hayden Shffer placed fifth, sophomore Jared Lutmer placed 14th, and junior Mason Dell placed 23rd. Shaffer and Lutmer also received Combined All-State honors, as they placed in the Top 25 when combining all three divisions. Most of these runners took part in the Summer Running Program, where they ran over 4000 miles combined. To beat teams like Brandon Valley, Sioux Falls Lincoln, Sioux Falls Jefferson and Brookings was a great accomplishment for these young men.
