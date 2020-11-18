Pierre T.F. Riggs sophomore MaKenna Schlekeway and the Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors football team were named the PACA-Avera Athletes of the Week for the week of Nov. 9-14. Here are their nominations:
Schlekeway has been a consistent player for the Govs volleyball team all season long at both the junior varsity and varsity levels. She is a very unselfish player that plays a very difficult middle position. She works across the entire net blocking from one antenna to the other, always giving 100 percent. Schlekeway is a player that can execute whatever job is asked of her. She finished the season with 36 blocks, including 13 solo blocks and 23 assisted blocks. She also had a season kill percentage .181. In the Govs’ final match against Brandon Valley, Schlekeway was 17-of-20, with seven kills and three blocks. She made it hard for the Brandon Valley hitters, as she made them change up their shot. Schlekeway had lots of touches on blocks to give the defense a better opportunity to play up a ball.
The Govs football team completed the first ever 4-peat in Class 11AA. They also became the third program in South Dakota football history to win more than three consecutive State titles, joining Freeman and West Central. The team did an incredible job coming together over the course of the season. They peaked in November. The Govs fought through all kinds of adversity this season. They disappointed many people who were ready, waiting and hoping for the Govs to finally falter in the playoffs. The Govs made their coaches proud in the way that they cared for and played for each other down the stretch. The love and unity displayed by the team was the difference over the last five games of the season, and was the major reason the Govs were able to accomplish this incredible feat.
