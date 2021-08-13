Every now and then, a sport can remind you of why you fell in love with it.
On Thursday night, the sport of baseball did just that by having an MLB game between the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees at the Field of Dreams in Dyersville, Iowa.
The sight was unlike anything I had ever seen. The opening introductions were so cool. Kevin Costner walked out of a corn field onto a baseball diamond, and gave a performance that made you think he was trying to win an Academy Award. Costner stood on the pitcher’s mound, and turned around to see the White Sox and Yankees players walk out of the corn in a scene reminiscent of the 1989 movie Field of Dreams filmed on the other side of where the field they played on was.
To say it was awe-inspiring would be an understatement.
The game that followed it lived up to the hype unlike any baseball game I have ever seen in my life. The White Sox and Yankees traded body blows, going back and forth until the White Sox won 9-8 on a two-run walk-off home run by Tim Anderson. Home runs were hit into a corn field, which is not something you see every day. Anderson’s walk-off home run was the 15th walk-off run for a White Sox player against the Yankees in the team’s history, with the first being from Shoeless Joe Jackson in 1920. Interestingly enough, Jackson was portrayed by Ray Liotta in the movie Field of Dreams.
The game was the biggest win for a sport that’s been desperate for one, with the number of players playing America’s pastime down 16.5 percent since 2008. Baseball has survived steroid scandals, gambling scandals, labor stoppages, and inept commissioners, and that’s just in the last 30 years. Fans who hadn’t seen a baseball game in decades watched on Thursday. It was the most engaged I’ve been in a regular season baseball game that I can remember. I even called my mother to tell her to turn the channel to Fox. It made me want to tell every baseball player that I’ve covered that I love them. You didn’t have to be a fan of either team to enjoy what was on display on Thursday night. It was the perfect blend of movie and sport. The White Sox may have won on the scoreboard, but baseball fans all over the world won for having witnessed the spectacle.
I hope this Field of Dreams game becomes a regular occurrence. Even moreso, I hope they decide to hold the MLB All-Star Game there. I don’t see how it’d be a bad thing to have the biggest stars of baseball playing on a big stage at the coolest baseball venue in the world. Some bigger markets may lose money by not hosting it, but that doesn’t really matter. Thursday night was baseball at its most pure and innocent form. The game, the broadcast, and just about everything on Thursday night felt like a love letter to baseball, a sport that for many was the first one they played. It was perfect. Well done, MLB. Well done.
