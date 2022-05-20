This week will feature the graduations of Stanley County, Sully Buttes and Pierre T.F. Riggs High Schools. Last week featured the graduation of Lyman High School. I figured that since I have a platform to do such a thing, I’d like to send a message of congratulations to all who are graduating from our local high schools.
I’ve known some of this year’s graduates since they were eighth graders. In the case of Lyman, I’ve known most of them for their entire lives, partly because I’m from there and I know their parents, or they’re related to me. In the time that I’ve been here, I’ve seen these kids grow up to be great young men and women. When I first met some of them, they were pretty shy. They didn’t really talk to me all that much. As time went on and they got older, they came out of their shell. They started talking to me and trusting me to tell their stories to the best of my ability. I’ll love them forever for that.
This weekend will be one of mixed emotions for all involved in graduation. Students will look to the future, some with apprehension and some with excitement. Parents will get to celebrate with their kids, but not without a few tears involved. The kids will have one more go-around with their friends. For some, it might be their last time with their current group of friends. It’s an almost certainty that once you graduate high school, that group of friends that you had will grow apart. Some will stick around in your life, while others will move away. You’ll rarely see or talk to them again, and that’s perfectly fine.
I hope for the Class of 2022 that there won’t be a pandemic around to ruin their ten-year class reunion plans. I don’t think my class has had ours yet because of it. In all honesty, the Hill City Class of 2010 is scattered all over the place. The further you get from graduation, the harder it gets to have a class reunion. People have kids they have to care for, and jobs they need to work at. Trying to pry them away from that is a tough task.
I wish this year’s class the best of luck in their next journey in life. Whether they go to college or not, I hope they make a new set of friends that they can cherish. I hope they succeed in their chosen field of study or career. I also want them to never forget how they got to this next step in life or the people that helped them get there. I hope that they cherish all of the memories that they made in school. If they choose to come back to town, I know that their communities will welcome them back with open arms. When they look back on their time in school, I hope they think the memories were worth making. My life is better for having them in it. I’m so proud of them.
Now…let’s go have some graduation fun this weekend, shall we?
