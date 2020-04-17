Don’t you just love money?
It’s great to have. You can pay your bills with it, and buy groceries with it. I received my stimulus check this week. After paying my rent, the second thing I did was go to Wal-Mart. While I was there, I ran into someone I hadn’t seen in awhile. His name is River Iverson. Perhaps you’ve heard of him.
Iverson is one of hundreds of athletes in the area that I cover. When I saw him, I had to resist the urge to give him a hug. I haven’t seen Iverson in months due to this COVID-19 pandemic. I missed Iverson. He saw me, gave me an elbow bump, and told me to follow him to an aisle where Clayton Alban and Carston Miller were stocking shelves. Iverson said, “Hey guys, look who it is!” Alban and Miller looked to be happy to see me.
I was told by Iverson’s mom Terri that him seeing me was one of the first things he told her about when he got back from work. I was touched by that news.
Iverson is not only an athlete, but a senior high school student at Pierre T.F. Riggs. He plays football and baseball. With the spring baseball season being cancelled by COVID-19, Iverson doesn’t get to have that last home baseball game. I feel for him and his teammates. There’s a bunch of senior student athletes out there that don’t get to have that moment. That really blows.
Therefore, I have a few ideas to give Iverson, his teammates, and seniors in the area a chance to have that moment.
The first idea I have is to have a Be the Light event. I’ve seen several of these throughout the state. People will go to the baseball field or football field, and turn the lights on in the stadium for 20 minutes. Fans and students will flock to the stadium, and park in the parking lot. They will honk their horns in honor of the senior students. These people should stay in their cars and respect social distancing, of course. But that’s just one small way to honor these seniors.
The second idea I have I would need some help with. If you have a senior, email me at scott.millard@capjournal.com a photo of them, the school they go to, and a short description of what makes your senior great. Are they smart? Do they do great things in the community? Are they the best brother, sister, child or grandchild? Basically, what I’m asking is this: who are they? I’ll compile whatever is given to me, and tell the world about them.
Even if these kids aren’t athletes, still reach out to me. The seniors in this community and in the surrounding communities need to know that we love them. I’m sure they already know that we do, but I’d like to give them a moment or something they can hold on to. I want to honor them in some way.
The third and final idea I have is to have coaches get together on Zoom or some sort of social media app. Tell us about your senior athletes. Tell us what they mean to you. It would be some sort of a virtual Senior Recognition ceremony. The Governors wrestling team already did something like that on Thursday night on their FaceBook page, but I want to see that from every team in the area. I think that would be a really cool idea.
Whatever the case may be, I would like to take this time to thank those senior athletes and senior students that may be reading this right now. Thank you for allowing me to cover you, and tell the world about how talented you are. Thank you to the parents. Without them, there are no senior students. Thank you to the coaches and teachers out there who spend time with these kids, and mold them into something greater than they can even imagine being. Thank you to you for reading this right now. I’d like to think you think the same way that I do...that these seniors need to be honored in some way. So let’s honor these kids. Let’s safely go all out for them, because they deserve to have that moment.
