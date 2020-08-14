I don’t think I’ll ever forget my birthday this year.
I remember sitting at the Fieldhouse during trivia night. We were watching the NBA on the televisions above the bar when it came across that the Utah Jazz game against the Oklahoma City Thunder was cancelled minutes before tip-off due to Rudy Gobert getting COVID-19.
That set off a chain of events that saw the NCAA tournament, high school basketball tournaments, and several sports get canceled. Five months later, and things are still getting canceled.
A slew of Native American schools in South Dakota, including Todd County, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte and Crow Creek, have canceled or postponed their Fall sports seasons. That might not mean much to Pierre or Sully Buttes fans, but to Stanley County folks, those are teams and schools that the Buffaloes play on a consistent basis. Those are games and events that Stanley County cannot get back. That’s revenue from ticket sales and concessions sales that the kids won’t be able to reap the benefits of. That’s an event that the pep band won’t be able to showcase their talents during.
On a more national level, college football teams in South Dakota and around the nation are having their seasons canceled or postponed. That hurts the Power 5 Schools (schools in the Big Ten, Big 12, PAC-12, ACC and SEC), who collectively earn over $4 billion in annual revenue from just their football programs alone. About $1.2 billion of that revenue comes from ticket sales. For the smaller schools like South Dakota State, the loss of games against bigger schools like Nebraska results in a loss of hundreds of thousands of dollars paid to them by the bigger schools to come in and play. Factor in the $375 million loss after the NCAA Basketball Tournament got canceled, and it’s evident that COVID-19 has wreaked havoc on collegiate sports.
One of the differences between collegiate sports and high school sports is that high school athletes all come from the same place. For example, all of the kids on Stanley County or Pierre’s teams live in and around the Stanley County and Pierre area. In college, it’s more of a melting pot. For example, the SDSU football team has players from all over the Midwest, as well Arkansas, Pennsylvania, Arizona and Florida.
The biggest worry I have going into the Fall sports season is what will happen when and if a student gets COVID-19. Will we cancel games? How will those games be made up? I’ve talked to a few student-athletes, coaches and teachers in the area, and they don’t want their seasons ripped out from under them because of the pandemic. They don’t want to prepare all offseason or all summer, and have their seasons or school year stopped abruptly three weeks into it. To echo a trend set by college football players on Twitter last week, the athletes in this area want to play. The coaches want to coach. The teachers want to teach.
I honestly believe that we have to get back to just living our lives as normally as possible at some point. We shouldn’t have to live in fear of a virus that has an infection mortality rate of about 1.5 percent in South Dakota, or about 3.2 percent nationwide. Don’t get me wrong. I don’t want anymore people to die from this virus. But I’m also sick and tired of being sick and tired. I want to be able to watch college football this fall, and to enjoy the NFL games with great company around me. I want to see Pierre’s own Grey Zabel and Chamberlain’s Nash Hutmacher make their season debuts for North Dakota State and Nebraska, respectively. I want to be able to have that little bit of normalcy.
Psychologically, I think a return to normalcy is what we all want and need. The general consensus that I’ve seen from the parents in the area in regards to the baseball season that we just had was that it was better to have the season than to not have it at all. They enjoyed seeing their kids take the field with their friends. Honestly, it was probably good for them to get out of the house after being quarantined for months.
We’ve got to do everything that we can to attain that return to normalcy. Does that mean we have to wear masks everywhere we go? I’m the wrong guy to ask. I’m not an infectious disease expert, nor would I ever claim to be. I’m just a guy standing in front of the world asking it to give me some football to watch on Saturdays and Sundays.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.