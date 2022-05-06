The relationship between different people in the media can be a weird one.
You’re not going to like everyone you come across. That’s just simply human nature. It’s kinda different between newspaper people and radio people, since they compete for the same audience in a way. However, everybody does things differently, so there’s an element of respect there.
The list of most respected radio people in South Dakota, whether they call games or host radio shows, begins with Mike Henriksen. Chances are high that you’ve heard his voice calling games on television for South Dakota Public Broadcasting, or listened to his “Calling All Sports” show on the radio that he co-hosts with Mark Ovenden of Dakota News Now.
Earlier this week, Henriksen, 63, announced his retirement from full-time broadcasting, which includes calling games during the State Tournament. Henriksen’s been one of the preeminent voices for South Dakota sports for over 40 years. He’ll fill in on Calling All Sports when Ovenden needs a break, but Henriksen will turn his attention to other adventures.
Currently, Henriksen has a couple of books called “Genuine Journeys of Life” that he co-authored with Cindy Bahe, who local folks in Pierre and Fort Pierre might remember for her work at the Casey Tibbs Rodeo Center and Conference Center in Fort Pierre. Henriksen can be seen from time to time signing books and being around people. One cause that has struck a cord with Henriksen is that of the Native American population, in particular those on the Lower Brule Indian Reservation. I spoke with Henriksen a few weeks ago on my podcast The Scotty Knows Show about that. He said it started by having conversations with Kansas Middletent, who lives on the Lower Brule Reservation.
“I learned a lot from my conversations with Kansas,” Henriksen said. “They needed PPE equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic, because they didn’t have that in their health care facilities. They were doing contact tracing so that they could keep their people as safe as possible. One thing led to another, and we’ve led other donation efforts, whether it be games and books for kids to clothes for all ages.”
Henriksen felt compelled to use all of the knowledge he gained from his experiences and conversations with those on the Lower Brule Reservation to help him in his coverage this past season. With a handful of Native American teams involved in the State Basketball Tournaments around the state, Henriksen was able to tell their stories.
“That’s gotten a lot of great responses,” Henriksen said. “I’ve been given a pretty great platform in South Dakota due to my job. As a Christian, I feel compelled to use that platform for good.”
While he won’t be on the air as much, Henriksen will still be active in the South Dakota media scene. He’s got books to write, and more stories to tell. That’s the thing about Mike Henriksen. He’s a story teller. He doesn’t have a catchphrase or anything like that. It’s Mike’s stories, which if you’ve heard a couple of them, feel like they’ve been given from a place of wisdom and experience.
This isn’t the first time that Henriksen has stepped down from doing something. In 2017, he stopped calling the State Football Championships in Vermillion. One day while grocery shopping, Henriksen was stopped by a fan who asked him if he was stocking up for another trip to the DakotaDome.
“I told him no, and that I was no longer calling football,” Henriksen said. “He turned to me and he asked how he was gonna know who the center’s uncle was now.”
That’s what I’ll always remember about Mike Henriksen. It’s not just his stories that get me, it’s his humor. One contributing factor to his retirement is his benign familial tremors, which cause his hands to shake, which in turn causes his voice to be slightly shaky. Despite that, Henriksen can still tell stories, and he can still be funny.
Sir Isaac Newton once said that he can see further by standing on the shoulders of giants. I believe that to be true. It’s because of people like Mike Henriksen, that paved the way for people like myself and those at our radio stations in town, that we are able to do what we do. One of the themes of The Bible that is often cited is the respect for your elders. I know that once Mike sees this, he’ll message me and tell me that I’m far too kind. He’ll also tell me that I need to higher my legend standards, because he’ll humbly think of himself as undeserving of such praise.
If you have the time this weekend, or sometime in the future, go to YouTube, and find the 2013 Class AA State Football Championship Game. You’ll see the Pierre Governors defeat the Watertown Arrows for their first State Championship for the Govs in this recent run of State Championships. You know who you’ll hear calling the game? Mike Henriksen.
I’m not used to writing tributes like this for those that are living, but as the saying goes, you’ve got to give people their flowers while they can still enjoy them. On behalf of all of those that have listened to him talk, whether it be during a game or radio broadcast, I offer Mike Henriksen two simple words…
Thank you.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.