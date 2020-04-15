I woke on Wednesday morning to the news of a rumor about Odell Beckham Jr. of the Cleveland Browns being traded to the Minnesota Vikings for a second and fifth round pick. That wasn’t quite the thing I wanted to wake up to.
I am a self-proclaimed Vikings fan, but as a media member, I can’t really outwardly cheer for them as much as I’d like. I have to look at the moves they make with an analytical view. So that’s what I’m going to do.
There is no doubt in my mind that Beckham is a great player. He was the first player to record more than 75 receptions, 1,100 receiving yards and ten touchdowns in a rookie season. He broke the rookie record for average receiving yards per game en route to being named the 2014 NFL Rookie of the Year. Beckham was the fastest player in NFL history to get both 200 career receptions and 4,000 receiving yards. His best season might have been in 2016 when he caught over 100 balls and led the Giants to the playoffs.
Here’s the thing about Odell Beckham Jr., though. That amazing one-handed catch he made against the Cowboys in his rookie year...came in a loss. In 2016, instead of preparing for the Packers, Odell Beckham Jr. went to Miami with his teammates. The Giants lost that game. Beckham punched a hole in the wall in the visitor’s locker room at Lambeau Field. His team had to pay for repairs. He had multiple confrontations with cornerback Josh Norman in 2016, one that led to a suspension. He wore a watch that was valued at over $350,000 during games last season, which is a violation of NFL rules.
The most egregious thing I do not like that Beckham has done came a few months ago. After this past season’s National Championship Game, Beckham, a LSU alum, was seen handing out cash to players. He slapped a cop on the rear in the locker room. Instead of celebrating LSU having one of the greatest seasons in the history of college football, people were talking about Beckham. He took that moment away from those players.
Beckham has a house in various big markets like Los Angeles and New York. He never really fit in at Cleveland. I’m not 100% sure he’ll fit in at Minnesota. Sure, Mike Zimmer is a tough-nosed coach that won’t take Beckham’s distractions lightly. That’s not the person in Minnesota I’d be worried about him interacting with. I’d worry about Kirk Cousins.
This past season saw both Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen complain about not getting thrown to. The Vikings got rid of Diggs this offseason. Thielen is a home state guy, so I don’t see them ever deliberately getting rid of him. If they bring in Beckham, who is as big of a headache as Diggs was, if not more so, they could just be creating more problems for themselves. If he isn’t satisfied with the amount of throws Cousins sends his way, will Beckham start complaining? It’s likely. The fact of the matter is that Odell Beckham Jr. has been in the NFL for six, soon to be seven seasons. If he is traded, it will be his third team in that span. A guy with the kind of talent that Odell Beckham Jr. has shouldn’t be traded around like that. Look at guys like Calvin Johnson, Marvin Harrison, Jerry Rice and Larry Fitzgerald. They’re all some of the greatest wide receivers in the history of the NFL. With the exception of late-career Rice, they all played primarily for one team.
At the current time of publication, the deal is not done.
It’s just being discussed from what I’m hearing. According to Mary Kay Cabot, Browns beat writer for the Cleveland Plains Dealer, reports of discussions between the Vikings and the Browns are false. There’s a lot of smoke to these rumors, but it’ll be some time to know for sure if there’s any fire.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.