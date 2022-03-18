There’s something magical about this time of year.
Maybe it’s the weather getting a little warmer. People seem to act a little nicer. Ice cream at Zestos and Dairy Queen tastes a little better.
There’s several great things about this time of year in the sports calendar. I’m going to tell you about a few of them.
I love the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. I’ve got a lot of great memories of watching the tournament. As a Duke fan, I’ve seen my Blue Devils win their fair share of championships. I’ve seen my alma mater South Dakota State make a few tournament appearances. However, the best NCAA Tournament game that I can remember is the Arizona/Illinois classic in 2005. That comeback from Illinois is one of the most vivid memories I have of college basketball. Do you yourself a favor and watch it on YouTube if you get the chance.
In recent years, I’ve started to watch the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament a little more. I’m not a big fan of the early rounds, because they seem very chalky. I don’t like that the higher seeds essentially get a couple of home games. If you make every game a neutral site game, it evens the playing field. Last year, I thought the women’s tournament was better than the men’s.
This year’s men’s tournament is underway, and for the first time in a long time, I didn’t fill out a bracket. I wanted to just sit back and watch the games without living and dying based on what I chose in a bracket. I think I enjoyed the games on the first day a lot more.
This year’s women’s tournament has an incredible field. Locally, I’ll cheer for the South Dakota Coyotes and Chloe Lamb. I’ll also cheer for the Utah Utes, who feature St. Thomas More alum Dru Gylten. Historically, I haven’t been the biggest STM guy, since they were one of our rivals when I was in high school in Hill City. Gylten is different, though. While St. Thomas More may be where she went to high school, I remember Dru Gylten, the Hill City Elementary kid. I’m a big fan of her and her family. There’s also Caitlin Clark from Iowa, Paige Bueckers from UConn, Aliyah Boston from South Carolina and much, much more. I expect a very fun tournament.
On the high school front, I’ll keep tabs on what is going on in the boys tournaments. Without a local team in the mix, I have no dog in the fight, so it can be difficult to find a reason to watch the high school tournaments over the NCAA Tournament. However, I know a few people from Lower Brule, Winner and other schools. The old school way tells me I shouldn’t root for anybody, but the way I see it, I have to root for the people and teams that I like. It’s impossible not to get wrapped up in the stories of these kids you see out there, especially if you know them. I also believe that any attempt to take the Class B Boys Tournament out of Aberdeen are ridiculous. It's perfect where it's at, and it's the high school basketball tournament I'm always the most interested in.
There’s also the NCAA Wrestling Tournament, aka March Matness. I don’t pay too much attention to that, but I know that there are people that do. For me, the NCAA Wrestling Tournament is on during a time that doesn’t benefit it. Millions of people will watch the NCAA Men’s Tournament on the CBS family of networks. They probably don’t know what channel ESPNU is on their channel guide. If there was a way to give the NCAA Wrestling Tournament a better spotlight, that opportunity should be taken.
It’s also the best time to get into professional wrestling. WrestleMania is right around the corner. This is usually when I get more interested in the goings on at WWE and AEW than any other time of the year. The quality of pro wrestling is usually higher around this time of year. If the current product doesn’t interest you, there’s always the archives on Peacock to watch.
Lastly, it’s a great time of year because high school baseball and track is right around the corner. We’re not far away from the Pierre Governors baseball team taking Hyde Stadium for their first home game, or the various track teams in the area running and throwing their way to personal bests. In the case of baseball, I think the high school players in our state play the game for the right reasons. While my interest in professional baseball is essentially gone after the most recent lockout, I look forward to giving high school baseball a greater focus.
If you’re reading this, just know that you have a variety of sports options to choose from this weekend. It may be difficult to decide what to watch, but that is where the beauty of this time of year lies. A couple of years ago, we didn’t have this. Now, it’s all the way back, and I couldn’t be happier.
