It’s good to remember the good times when you’re going through a rough patch like we are now.
For some, it’s as simple as the sound of a favorite song, or a photo with loved ones that brings a smile to the face. As for me, I like to watch old videos of events that I’ve participated in or have attended. It reminds me of what it was like at that time. That’s why I decided to do something on Thursday for the people of the Capital City area. I created a YouTube playlist.
The playlist is called Capital City Corona Playlist. It has full sports game broadcasts and interviews involving athletes from Pierre, Stanley County, Sully Buttes and Lyman. I included Lyman in the playlist because I know that it’s fairly close to Pierre. There are some in the area, myself included, that have a connection to Lyman. The first video I added to the playlist was the 2013 State Football Championship Game between Pierre and Watertown. I’ll probably be adding more as the weekend goes along, and as the days turn into weeks. If I find something that I think the people might want to relive, I’ll add it. I might even add some Jones County videos, since I know that there are some people from Murdo that might be interested in reliving some memories.
I hope that this playlist will be a way of bringing people together. I hope it conjures up old memories that were once left dormant. I also hope that in some ways it inspires me to maybe reach out to people so that they can tell me the story of the event that I have watched. I know that in the past four years or so that I’ve lived in Pierre that I’ve seen some wonderful happenings on the athletic field. I figured I’d give back to the community that has given me so much.
If you can’t find the playlist by searching for it, the link is https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=Capital+City+Corona+Playlist.
