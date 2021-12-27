You might have noticed that in the South Dakota Sportswriters Association Awards, and in other awards, that no local athletes from the Capital City area won anything. With the great seasons that a lot of these athletes had, it seems a little unfortunate. However, I have a solution that I hope alleviates some of that disappointment.
Later this week, I plan on writing another column entitled the Scotty Awards. The Scotty Awards will help honor those from Pierre T.F. Riggs, Stanley County, Sully Buttes and Lyman that I feel deserve some sort of recognition that they may not have gotten this year. It will be different from our Best of Preps awards. There won’t be an event, no burgers will be eaten (unless I’m on my lunch break), and no coaches or teams will receive a plaque or poster board with their photos on it. It’s just a way for me to recognize people that I feel should be recognized.
This idea is still kinda in the pre-production phase, but your typical awards will be prominent: Athlete of the Year, Team of the Year, Coach of the Year, etc. However, I plan on doing other things, such as Moment of the Year, Dynamic Duo of the Year and Inspiration of the Year. All of these awards will be voted on by me. If anyone has any nominations that I might forget, please feel free to email me at scott.millard@capjournal.com.
If this is well received, I plan on doing this again next year, and the year after that, if I’m still around. I want to have fun with this, and I want you, the readers, to have fun with it as well. Will every single athlete from the area be recognized? Probably not. Not every athlete gets the playing time their parents and grandparents think they deserve, nor do I get to every single event in order to see their talents on display. I’m just one guy doing the job of three to four people, and trying his hardest at it all. I want to give back to these athletes in some way, even if it is just words on paper. I hope you will all enjoy it, and are looking forward to the awards column at the end of the week.
