As you might know, this past week saw the Senior High School Golf Showcase at Hillsview Golf Course take over Pierre on Monday.
The one-day golf tournament saw competition amongst graduating seniors in the girls Class AA, Class A and Class B ranks, as well as the Class B boys ranks. Athletes came from as far away as Brandon Valley, Sioux Falls and St. Thomas More, and as close as Crow Creek and Jones County. Seniors that competed in last year’s State Tournaments as juniors would get first priority. The field was limited to 80 players. The cost was just $40.
How many people ended up competing in the tournament? 44, which was a little over half of what the field limit was. By all accounts, the event was a success. Those that competed had fun, and got to represent their school one last time.
Which is why it’s kinda disappointing that no one from Pierre T.F. Riggs, Stanley County or Sully Buttes competed in the event.
Now, before you berate me with angry emails, let me explain why I was disappointed that no local athletes competed. For starters, Hillsview Golf Course is the home course for the Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors golf team. If you were to ask any athlete from Pierre T.F. Riggs if they would want to represent their school one last time at home, chances are that most of those athletes would want to take that chance. I know the type of competitors and athletes we have in Pierre, and I know that playing at home in front of their home fans is one of their most favorite things to do.
I also can see why there were no local athletes competing. Maybe they would rather golf on their own time, which is understandable. Maybe they didn’t want to pay the $40 fee. Knowing this community the way I do, I would guess that if money was a problem, this community would cover for them. I also know that these athletes have summer jobs. During a pandemic, when employment opportunities are scarce, and you need to make money for college, go ahead and make that money. Maybe they didn’t know about the event. That one is a little hard to wrap my head around, because the Capital Journal, DRGNews, SDPB and other news outlets in the state reported on the event ahead of it happening.
I also know that the summer after you graduate high school is an important time to hang out with your family and friends before life takes you to your next chapter. I can’t be mad about that. I understand if your family is important to you, because my family is important to me. I also understand that, if this COVID-19 pandemic is a concern for you, you might not want to be around a group of people that you don’t know. You don’t want to jeopardize your health, or the health of your loved ones by possibly getting sick while golfing.
I also know that once people graduate high school, they want to be done with high school. You’re no longer a student there, so you have no obligation to really do anything even remotely school related. I graduated high school ten years ago. I can tell you that even though I’ve graduated, I’m forever a Hill City High School product. I represent my high school and my upbringing in everything I do to this very day. I may never walk those halls or put on that basketball jersey ever again, but when it’s all said and done, the things that I have accomplished in my life are a reflection of those that have taught me, from elementary school on through college. In a weird sort of way, high school never truly ends.
Whatever the case may be, I want to let those seniors from the local area that could have competed in the Senior Showcase but chose to do other things know that I’m still proud of what they’ve accomplished. I will also state for the record that I will follow them in whatever they do. If they accomplish great things, I’ll be the first one to cheer them on and congratulate them.
For those still in high school, I urge you to take advantage of any and all opportunities to better yourself at your given sport. Go to open gyms. Do virtual workouts via Zoom with Sacred Hoops. Join the Governors Strength and Conditioning Program. Join the Stanley County and Sully Buttes workout programs. I saw the Governors Strength and Speed Twitter account say this earlier in the week, so I’ll echo their sentiments: You have to give max efforts in the offseason if you’re going to improve during the season. If you’re not willing to do that, do not be mad at your results during the athletic season.
