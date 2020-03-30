Hey all of you cool cats and kittens. How are you holding up?
If you’re anything like me, this time without sports has been a slog. Instead of watching Grey Zabel and Garrett Stout throwing baseballs around Hyde Stadium, I’m in my apartment watching Jonny Flynn and Kemba Walker do battle in the 2009 Big East Tournament. I’m watching Len Bias dominate NC State. Really, I’m doing anything sports related to keep that mojo working.
Another of my favorite past times is video games. I’ve been a fan of video games since I was about three years old playing my original Nintendo, which only worked on Channel Three. I’d play Mario, the Legend of Zelda, Link, and Tecmo Bowl an awful lot. If a game didn’t work correctly, you had to blow into the cartridge to get it to work.
From Nintendo, I moved across platforms. From Sega Genesis and the Nintendo 64 to the XBox 360 and PlayStation 4, I’ve seen and played a tremendous amount of video games. A weird fact about me is that I’m a Duke fan not because of any one player, but because of playing as them in College Slam on the Sega Genesis.
In a way, the relationship between sports and video games has been one made in heaven. You can ask almost any athlete, and they will tell you about them creating themselves in NBA 2K or on Madden. All sports gamers that I know miss the days of college sports video games, which we haven’t had a true one for six or seven years. Sports video games are some of the most profitable games in the world. The NBA 2K series has sold over 90 million copies worldwide, while Madden has sold over 130 million copies.
Other than sports video games, I’ll play a bit of Grand Theft Auto or any of the South Park games. I’ll dabble in some Bully, Fallout 4, and Red Dead Redemption. I’m not a big Fortnite, Minecraft or Call of Duty guy, which sounds blasphemous to say.
The reason I say any of this is because World Health Organization Ambassador for Global Strategy Ray Chambers tweeted over the weekend that the WHO is urging people to #PlayApartTogether.
“We’re at a crucial moment in defining outcomes in this pandemic,” Chambers said. “Games industry companies have a global audience. More physical distancing, plus other measures, will help flatten the curve and save lives.”
I’d agree with that message. You can play with your friends in a game of NBA 2K, MLB The Show, or really any other game online without experiencing any physical contact with your friends. If video games aren’t necessarily your thing, which is okay, you can play a game of Monopoly, Sorry or Uno online. Social distancing is a reality, but it doesn’t have to be a bad reality. We can all make the best of this situation, and still interact with our friends. So let’s do that. If you happen to have a PlayStation 4, you can add me. My gamer tag is Scottacus44. I may not necessarily play against you, but I’ll interact with you if that’s what you want. I miss the athletes I cover more than they’ll know. It would be awesome to at least get to talk to some of them again.
