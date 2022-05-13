If you would have asked me a couple of months ago how I felt going into this year’s Pierre Trappers season, I would have told you I wasn’t feeling all that good about it. Now, as I sit here two weeks before the season starts, I feel very excited about it.
Most of that is due to new general manager John Hunt. I feel like he’s approached this season with an energy and vigor that is needed given the air of uncertainty that permeates around the Expedition League. Hiring Jordan Lutmer as assistant general manager and former general manager Jackson Bruce as Ambassador of Fun were excellent maneuvers. Both have experience with the Trappers, and they have a passion for providing a fun environment for Trappers fans. I thank Kelcy Nash for what she did and was able to do last season, which certainly wasn’t an easy situation to step into. I anticipate that she’ll be around as a fan, which is more stress free and fun than being the general manager.
I’ve heard of some of the potential promotions that they’ll have, and that is what really gets me excited. I know they’ll have fireworks during their opener against the North Iowa Ragin’ Roosters on May 26. There’s also been a Top Gun Night and other gameday promotions discussed. Hunt told the Pierre City Commission on Tuesday of a collaboration with Denver Air for some giveaways on Thursdays.
The thing I think that will get people the most excited is having Pierre’s own Jack Van Camp pitch for the team. If there’s one thing I’ve noticed about the Pierre Trappers in their existence, it’s that the players they most like happened to be the ones they’ve known the longest. You know, the ones that are from here. Getting a local kid on the team will certainly get more fans in the stadium. Mix that with some good in-game entertainment, and fans will have a lot more to enjoy.
The Trappers are still in need of about three host families. Benefits of being a host family include tickets and getting to build lifelong connections. You can call the Trappers office at 605-494-0179 if you are interested in being a host family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.