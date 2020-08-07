One of my favorite sports memories from my time as an athlete came in my sophomore year in high school in 2008.
We were playing against our rival Custer Wildcats at the Custer Armory. I’m playing on the C-team for the Hill City Rangers. We’re down with very little time left in the first half. I get the ball at the right elbow beyond the three point line. A few more seconds tick off. I look towards the basket, and fire up a three point shot.
Swish. It goes in. Both the home crowd and our fans went a little crazy. But there was one fan I was worried about.
“Woah!!!”
That’s what my mom said after I hit my first of two buzzer beating shots that season. My mom didn’t come to every one of my games, but she came to a good amount of them, especially early on in my basketball career.
My first year as a Hill City Rangers player saw us go on the road to play the Hot Springs Bison in the sixth grade. Like a good amount of small towns, if it’s within a respectable driving distance, the town will forgo any school buses and just travel individually. This was our first time in Hot Springs. My mom and I pulled into a gas station, where the guy who ended up being one of my best friends pulled into the parking lot behind us to give us directions to the gym.
My mom wasn’t like most moms I see at games these days. I don’t think I ever heard her outwardly rooting me on from the court. Really, other than my teammates, the referees and my coaches, I never really heard anything from the floor.
It meant a lot to me to see my mom at the games I played in, but she supported me in several different ways. She bought me and my friend Ben tickets to go see the Timberwolves play the Pistons in a preseason game at the Civic Center. She even bought me floor seat tickets to see Taylor Swift in concert at the Civic Center. The seats were good enough to the point where T-Swift gave me a high five before she sang Tim McGraw. The girl I brought with me to the concert was unimpressed.
For a solid few years, it was just my mom and me taking on the world. She worked tirelessly to get me the things I wanted. I haven’t written the book she’s always wanted me to write, but she still loves reading what I write now.
I see a lot of great and supportive moms out there at games and events I cover. It sounds cliche, but I honestly think I’ve got the best mom. Part of my work ethic and love of sports comes from her. I seem to remember her telling me about running track and playing while at good ole Agar High School. She’s unfortunately a Packers fan, so I can’t win every single argument with her. Whenever the Vikings end up losing to the Packers, I seem to always get a call not long after the game. Like myself, she is drawn to certain athletes and players who she’ll cheer for even if they’re not on her team, most notably Carmelo Anthony, Eli Manning, or her newest favorite Patrick Mahomes. She’s got a goofball side which really runs through the entire Serbousek side of the family, especially through my uncles Donny and Dave.
Basically, if you’ve met me, you’ve probably met my mom. I’m more like her than I am my dad.
Last week, I wrote about my dad, since this past week was his birthday week. I knew that I had to return the favor for my mom, even though her birthday isn’t for a few months. Even if she would have told me not to write this, I would have anyways. I get a lot of shine and love for what I’m able to do, but I wouldn’t be anywhere near the person I am now if it weren’t for my mom.
After I get done writing this, I’ll probably drive over to her place and give her a hug. She’ll hopefully hand me one of her favorite peach sparkling waters, and we’ll be able to hang for a bit. I don’t hang with my mom too often, but when I do, it’s always a treat. It’s not something I take for granted, since I know a lot of people that have lost their moms. Mine’s still around, and I plan on making sure I take advantage of every opportunity to show my mom the love she’s shown me.
