Usually, I only reserve this kind of information with my friends. I figured I’d share it with all of you. Hopefully, if you have the same issues I’ve had, this inspires you to combat them.
It all started the weekend of the 2012 Class A State Girls Basketball Tournament in Spearfish. I was working for South Dakota Public Broadcasting, running cameras and doing various other tasks for television production. That weekend just happened to coincide with my 21st birthday.
Prior to that weekend, I hadn’t had that many alcoholic drinks in my life other than the occasional sip on a beer at a family gathering. As almost anyone who’s ever reached the 21st birthday milestone can attest, I don’t remember much about my 21st birthday. I remember going to what was then known as The Z Bar, because I knew that many of the Black Hills State Yellowjackets basketball players hung out there. I called a lot of their games on the campus radio station, so I knew them pretty well. They took care of me that night, but that night started something that I didn’t expect: an addiction.
For the better part of a decade, I consistently drank whenever I could. Other than one incident in college, I never got in trouble for it. Sure, I gained weight to the point where I reached 200 pounds for the first time in my life, but a lot of people gain weight once they reach their 20s. I didn’t think I had a problem.
Then the night of September 17 happened.
The Stanley County Buffaloes were playing the Potter County Battlers in football that night. I was not there. I told people the reason for me not being there was that I needed a mental health break, which was true. I try not to burn myself out too much. If I need a break from a game, I’ll take it, and tell our freelance photographers to head to the event I am supposed to be at.
While I did need that mental health break, I also needed to finish all the beer in my fridge. I’ve had enough skunked or terrible tasting beers in my life to the point where I thought that if you didn’t drink the beer right away, it wasn’t worth drinking.
Other than a glass of wine on Christmas Eve, which I don’t really count, that night was my last drink. As I’m writing this on Friday morning, it’s been 203 days, or a little over six and a half months since my last beer.
The reason I stopped wasn’t necessarily because it was affecting my health. I missed the kids that night. I should’ve been there. That night, I made a promise to myself that unless I had to take a mental health day or circumstances that disallowed me from going to a game, I was gonna be at as many games and events as I could.
I made it through the State Volleyball and State Football events without drinking, which I didn’t think was possible. I made it through basketball and wrestling season without drinking. This past month saw me turn 31 years old. Instead of celebrating with a Coors Light, I had bottled water and the State Girls Basketball Tournament on.
There’s several people to thank for my sobriety, but I’ll start with my mom, who somehow still doesn’t believe me when I say I don’t drink anymore. Then there’s my two best friends, Ian Muirhead and Wyatt Perry, who’ve been nothing but supportive. I’ve followed Stanley County coach Max Foth’s sobriety journey. His story, if he ever wanted me to tell it for him, is inspiring to me. I still go to The Fieldhouse for an occasional trivia night, but Megan and Adam Bertsch know about and respect my decision to not drink. I’ll love them forever for that. After all, they still have food I can eat and other things I can drink. Above all else, there’s two groups of people I need to thank for helping me get clean: the kids I cover and their parents.
It’s because of the kids that I’m back on the straight and narrow. I want to be there to celebrate their greatest triumphs, and help them through their failures. The parents in this area have raised some fantastic kids. I’ve been told that, in this business, you’ve got to try to remain “professional” when dealing with the subjects you cover. I think that’s a bunch of malarkey. It goes against human nature to not have a connection with your fellow humans. I’m not supposed to cheer when the teams I cover succeed, but that’s impossible given how well I know the people in this town.
I still have my demons. It’s always gonna be a constant battle to not drink, especially when I walk by the alcohol aisle at the store and I see something I know I’d like. I’m still kinda a control freak, and I hate to be bothered. I still get sad and depressed like just about everybody else in this world. I probably play way too many video games and watch too many movies. However, since I’ve stopped drinking, all of that has been easier to handle. In fact, I’ve dropped about 12 percent body fat since I stopped, which feels insane to type. I’m told that I look happier and healthier. I’ve also dropped people out of my life that I feel are a negative influence on me trying to remain sober, which can be difficult, but is ultimately the right thing to do. If they decide to change their ways or if they understand why I am the way I am now, they’re welcome back into my life.
I tell you all of this in hopes that if you or someone you know is dealing with alcoholism, that there’s a greener pasture. There’s a light and a reason for you to kick that habit. I’ve found mine. This is gonna sound a bit over-dramatic, but I’m thankful for them everyday.
They saved my life.
