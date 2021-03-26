New job, same as the old job...sort of.
If you haven’t heard, I’ve accepted the position of the sports and recreation reporter here at the Capital Journal. What exactly does that mean? Let me tell you.
It means that I will be reporting on recreational activities such as hiking, biking, and running. I’ll do this by looking through our community calendar and finding things in there that I could report on that fit the recreational description. Hunting and fishing aren’t included in those types of recreational activities that I will be reporting on, as those are in their own category.
This does not mean that I’m going to let the regular sports that I report on pass by. I’m still going to report on all the high school sports that Pierre, Stanley County and Sully Buttes has to offer, as well as maybe a little Lyman coverage whenever I have the time. That will always be my main focus. I also write the Capital Journal newsletter every weekday. The recreational activities will just be another addition to the sports coverage that we have to offer.
I am just one guy, which means I may not have time to get to everything. That’s where I will ask you, the readers, for a little bit of help. If you hear about anything that you’d think falls under that recreation banner, please let me know by emailing me at scott.millard@capjournal.com. This addition of recreational activities coverage does not happen without a little bit of help.
On top of all of this, now is a good time to remind you that you can submit an athlete for the Athlete Spotlight by going to capjournal.com, and filling out the Athlete Spotlight form. Athletes can be all ages, and in very different sports and activities. For example, a 60 year old athlete that may have run a 5K can be submitted. The Athlete Spotlight is something that we think people enjoy, and we want to make sure that it continues to be a thing.
I’m excited to report on these different recreational activities. I hope you will join me in this latest adventure of sorts. If you already support what I do, thank you. I hope you will continue being a reader.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.